Aberdeen have booked their place in the Scottish Cup final after they defeated Hearts 2-1 at Hampden.
The Dons prevailed after extra time against a plucky Hearts team that ended the match with nine men. Substitute Oday Dabbagh netted the winner on 119 minutes, pouncing after Hearts keeper Craig Gordon had made an excellent save from Dante Polvara.
Aberdeen had taken the lead on 18 minutes when the unfortunate Gordon scored an own goal after a Pape Habib Gueye header hit the bar and cannoned off the keeper and into the net. But Lawrence Shankland hauled Hearts back into ten minutes later when he smashed home from a James Penrice cross.
Hearts were reduced to ten men just before the break when Michael Steinwender fouled Topi Keskinen as he raced through on goal. Nevertheless, Aberdeen were unable to break down the Jambos and extra time ensued.
Cammy Devlin was sent off for Hearts on 116 minutes for a second booking and the nine men could not hold out any earlier as Dabbagh struck to break Hearts.
Aberdeen will now return to Hampden on Saturday, May 24 to play either Celtic or St Johnstone.