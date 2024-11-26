Can Nicolas Kuhn inspire Celtic to another huge victory in the Champions League? Cr: Getty Images.Can Nicolas Kuhn inspire Celtic to another huge victory in the Champions League? Cr: Getty Images.
Celtic vs Club Brugge team news: Six out of Champions League clash as Brendan Rodgers considers one change

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:50 BST

Celtic look to take a huge leap to the last 16 of the Champions League as they welcome Club Brugge to Glasgow this Wednesday.

Set to kick-off at 7.45pm, Brendan Rodgers’ side can virtually guarantee themselves at least a spot in the playoffs with a victory at Celtic Park after picking up seven points from their first four games of the campaign, with their last two Champions League at home yielding 5-1 and 3-1 wins over Slovan Bratislava and Red Bull Leipzig respectively.

With 10 points likely to be enough to confirm at least a playoff spot, Rodgers’ side will be desperate for another three points as they look to qualify for the knockouts for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

The game could prove pivotal to Celtic’s aims for the season, and The Scotsman has all the latest team news and injury worries for both sides ahead of the match:

1. Gustaf Nilsson - Club Brugge

2. Bjorn Meijer - Club Brugge

3. Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic

4. Alex Valle and Greg Taylor - Celtic

