Celtic will aim to go one step closer to the knock-out phase of the Champions League when they welcome Belgian outfit Club Brugge to Glasgow this Wednesday.

Set to kick-off at 7.45pm, Brendan Rodgers’ side can virtually guarantee themselves at least a spot in the playoffs with a victory at Celtic Park after picking up seven points from their first four games of the campaign, with their last two Champions League at home yielding 5-1 and 3-1 wins over Slovan Bratislava and Red Bull Leipzig respectively.

With 10 points likely to be enough to confirm at least a playoff spot, Rodgers’ side will be desperate for another three points as they look to qualify for the knockouts for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

The game could prove pivotal to Celtic’s aims for the season, and The Scotsman has all the latest team news and injury worries for both sides ahead of the match:

Gustaf Nilsson - Club Brugge The Swedish striker was injured on international duty, with an Achilles heel problem set to rule him out until December.

Bjorn Meijer - Club Brugge Another player definitely out of Wednesday's clash is Belgian defender Meijer, who picked up a thigh problem in the international break and is likely to be out until December.

Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic The fringe player is set to be out until at least December with a calf injury.