Celtic will aim to go one step closer to the knock-out phase of the Champions League when they welcome Belgian outfit Club Brugge to Glasgow this Wednesday.
Set to kick-off at 7.45pm, Brendan Rodgers’ side can virtually guarantee themselves at least a spot in the playoffs with a victory at Celtic Park after picking up seven points from their first four games of the campaign, with their last two Champions League at home yielding 5-1 and 3-1 wins over Slovan Bratislava and Red Bull Leipzig respectively.
With 10 points likely to be enough to confirm at least a playoff spot, Rodgers’ side will be desperate for another three points as they look to qualify for the knockouts for the first time since the 2012/13 season.
The game could prove pivotal to Celtic’s aims for the season, and The Scotsman has all the latest team news and injury worries for both sides ahead of the match: