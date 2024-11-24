Scott McTominay helps keep Napoli as Serie A kings - but it is a different story for Billy Gilmour
Scott McTominay helped Napoli maintain their grip on top spot in Serie A - but his fellow Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour was kept on the sidelines.
A pre-match team leak suggested that Napoli manager Antonio Conte would drop Billy Gilmour from his starting XI for Sunday’s match against Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and that proved to be the case, with Stanislav Lobotka preferred in the the No 6 role. It was the first time in five matches that the 23-year-old was not picked from the start.
Former Rangers youngster Gilmour remained on the bench for the full match, but McTominay played every minute as Napoli defeated Roma 1-0 thanks to a 54th-minute goal from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.
It means Napoli end the weekend top of the pile in Italy’s top flight, with Atalanta, Internazionale, Fiorentina and Lazio all a point behind after they also posted victories over the weekend.
Napoli’s next match is away to Torino next Sunday, where McTominay and Gilmour are likely to come up against fellow Scotland internationalist Che Adams. The striker missed the past international break due to a muscle injury, but returned on Sunday as Il Toro drew 1-1 at home to Monza.
Adams played the full 90 minutes and picked up a booking, with Torino sitting 11th after the weekend results.
Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson was once again an unused substitute for Bologna. The 25-year-old signed a new contract with the Rossoblu earlier in the week but as he gradually builds up full match fitness following knee surgery, the ex-Aberdeen man was kept in reserve as Lazio prevailed 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, with the visitors playing 65 minutes with ten men.
Ferguson’s Bologna are next in action on Wednesday when they play Lille at home in the Champions League.
