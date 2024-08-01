How will Celtic line up against Kilmarnock this weekend? Cr; Getty Images.How will Celtic line up against Kilmarnock this weekend? Cr; Getty Images.
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Predicted line-up, plus team news as Brendan Rodgers handed double fitness boost

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 1st Aug 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 14:30 BST

Celtic begin their defence of their Scottish Premiership title against Kilmarnock at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title at home to Kilmarnock later this afternoon as their new 24/25 campaign gets underway.

The Hoops were unbeaten in pre-season after impressive victories over English Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea following wins over Queen’s Park and DC United and will hope to take their summer form into the league.

With Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers only recently returning to action following their exploits in the Copa America, there are doubts over their inclusion this Sunday, while Kasper Schmeichel looks set to make his league debut for the club after moving to Celtic Park on a free transfer.

The Scotsman predict how the Hoops will line up against Kilmarnock in their season opener.

The Danish international started Celtic's final two pre-season games and looks fit and ready to go for the new campaign. He starts in the net on Sunday, baring any last minute knocks.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish international started Celtic's final two pre-season games and looks fit and ready to go for the new campaign. He starts in the net on Sunday, baring any last minute knocks. | AFP via Getty Images

With regular right-back Alistair Johnston still recovering from his extended season at the Copa America, Ralston is expected to start at full-back on Sunday.

2. RB: Anthony Ralston

With regular right-back Alistair Johnston still recovering from his extended season at the Copa America, Ralston is expected to start at full-back on Sunday. | SNS Group

Has started the majority of the Hoops summer friendlies as he continues to make the centre-back slot his own.

3. CB: Liam Scales

Has started the majority of the Hoops summer friendlies as he continues to make the centre-back slot his own. | SNS Group

Played 56 minutes of the club's 4-1 win over Chelsea last week as the club manage his fitness following his participation at the Copa America with the USA. He may not be fully match fit, but we think he starts against Killie.

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Played 56 minutes of the club's 4-1 win over Chelsea last week as the club manage his fitness following his participation at the Copa America with the USA. He may not be fully match fit, but we think he starts against Killie. | SNS Group

