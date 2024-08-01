Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title at home to Kilmarnock later this afternoon as their new 24/25 campaign gets underway.

The Hoops were unbeaten in pre-season after impressive victories over English Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea following wins over Queen’s Park and DC United and will hope to take their summer form into the league.

With Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers only recently returning to action following their exploits in the Copa America, there are doubts over their inclusion this Sunday, while Kasper Schmeichel looks set to make his league debut for the club after moving to Celtic Park on a free transfer.

The Scotsman predict how the Hoops will line up against Kilmarnock in their season opener.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Danish international started Celtic's final two pre-season games and looks fit and ready to go for the new campaign. He starts in the net on Sunday, baring any last minute knocks.

RB: Anthony Ralston With regular right-back Alistair Johnston still recovering from his extended season at the Copa America, Ralston is expected to start at full-back on Sunday.

CB: Liam Scales Has started the majority of the Hoops summer friendlies as he continues to make the centre-back slot his own.