Celtic interest 'probably a factor' as key transfer target to be disciplined by club for going AWOL

Striker sat out pre-season friendly after missing flight to Austria

Celtic target Adam Idah is to be disciplined by Norwich City after missing a pre-season flight to Austria.

The Republic of Ireland international sat out the friendly match with Hoffenheim on Tuesday after failing to fly out with the rest of the squad ahead of the fixture, only joining up with the side later after making his own travel arrangements.

Idah, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, watched the match from the sidelines with Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup confirming afterwards that the 23-year-old was left out due to going AWOL.

Celtic's Adam Idah celebrates scoring the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers in May. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Adam had some internal issues where he reported late for the flight on Sunday,” the Dane explained. “We decided that he should come as quick as possible but of course could not be a part of this game. There are some things we can accept and some things we cannot accept, and this is a part where we cannot accept it.

“We have rules and everyone has to stick by them.”

Thorup added that speculation over a move to Celtic was "probably a factor" in his striker's indiscretion.

Idah scored nine goals in 19 matches while on loan at the Hoops last term including a late winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers in his last match before returning to his parent club.

Celtic had a £4million bid rejected by Norwich earlier in the transfer window for Idah, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2028.

Meanwhile, Callum McGregor dismissed any notion that Celtic have gained a pre-season boost from the perception that city rivals Rangers are ill-equipped for the start of the campaign.

The Gers will play their first few home games, until late September at least, at Hampden due to a delay in renovation work at Ibrox while Philippe Clement’s squad does not appear to have been adequately replenished following the departure of a string of experienced players.

However, Celtic captain McGregor is adamant he and his colleagues are paying no attention to any issues across the city as they prepare to begin their Premiership title defence at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“Nah, it’s not something we’ve spoken about or looked at,” said McGregor, speaking at the official launch of the 2024-25 William Hill SPFL season in Glasgow on Tuesday. “We have our own set of problems and challenges that we have to face in order to get better as a club and as a squad of players.

“We’re too busy trying to demand the very best of each other, and what will be will be.”