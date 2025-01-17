Celtic begin their quest to retain the Scottish Cup and secure a memorable domestic treble when they welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park on Saturday (kick off: 5.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side will look to respond after dropping points for only the fourth time this season at Dundee in midweek. where goals from Luke McCowan, Yang Hyun-Jun and an injury-time penalty from Arne Engels rescued a 3-3 draw at Dens Park.

The visitors are aiming to respond themselves after a drab 0-0 draw against Motherwell in midweek but have a number of injuries ahead of the game, leaving Derek McInnes to get creative in his team selection. Celtic were able to welcome back Nicolas Kuhn against Dundee on Wednesday, and will hope they can welcome back some fellow big names when Killie come to town on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman have all the early team news:

1 . Jack Burroughs - Kilmarnock - LOAN TERMINATED The Coventry City defender has returned to his parent club after Kilmarnock terminated his deal at Rugby Park. The defender made 14 appearances for Killie this season, but will play no part at Celtic Park this weekend. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Daizen Maeda - Celtic - SET TO RETURN Brendan Rodgers' said he would give Maeda "another day to see how he reacted" prior to the 3-3 draw with Dundee in midweek. The Japanese forward didn't make the squad for the game, however, he is set to return this weekend against Kilmarnock. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kyle Vassell - Kilmarnock - OUT The Killie captain is out for approximately out for two months, the club confirmed earlier in the month. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales