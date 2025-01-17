Here is all the latest team news ahead of Celtic vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.Here is all the latest team news ahead of Celtic vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.
Here is all the latest team news ahead of Celtic vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Kilmarnock injury news: 4 out of Scottish Cup tie Brendan Rodgers set to have key man available

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:07 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic begin their quest to retain the Scottish Cup and secure a memorable domestic treble when they welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park on Saturday (kick off: 5.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side will look to respond after dropping points for only the fourth time this season at Dundee in midweek. where goals from Luke McCowan, Yang Hyun-Jun and an injury-time penalty from Arne Engels rescued a 3-3 draw at Dens Park.

The visitors are aiming to respond themselves after a drab 0-0 draw against Motherwell in midweek but have a number of injuries ahead of the game, leaving Derek McInnes to get creative in his team selection. Celtic were able to welcome back Nicolas Kuhn against Dundee on Wednesday, and will hope they can welcome back some fellow big names when Killie come to town on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman have all the early team news:

The Coventry City defender has returned to his parent club after Kilmarnock terminated his deal at Rugby Park. The defender made 14 appearances for Killie this season, but will play no part at Celtic Park this weekend.

1. Jack Burroughs - Kilmarnock - LOAN TERMINATED

The Coventry City defender has returned to his parent club after Kilmarnock terminated his deal at Rugby Park. The defender made 14 appearances for Killie this season, but will play no part at Celtic Park this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' said he would give Maeda "another day to see how he reacted" prior to the 3-3 draw with Dundee in midweek. The Japanese forward didn't make the squad for the game, however, he is set to return this weekend against Kilmarnock.

2. Daizen Maeda - Celtic - SET TO RETURN

Brendan Rodgers' said he would give Maeda "another day to see how he reacted" prior to the 3-3 draw with Dundee in midweek. The Japanese forward didn't make the squad for the game, however, he is set to return this weekend against Kilmarnock.

The Killie captain is out for approximately out for two months, the club confirmed earlier in the month.

3. Kyle Vassell - Kilmarnock - OUT

The Killie captain is out for approximately out for two months, the club confirmed earlier in the month.

The centre-back is not expected to play again until later in the due to an ankle injury he picked up earlier in the campaign.

4. Stuart Findlay - Kilmarnock - OUT

The centre-back is not expected to play again until later in the due to an ankle injury he picked up earlier in the campaign.

