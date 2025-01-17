Celtic are reported to have made a bid of up to £10million for the player.

Celtic’s desire to add to their attacking options this month has resulted in them being linked with a host of players in the January window, and the club are now reported to have launched a bid of £10million for one of their top targets.

Brendan Rodgers’ has been forced to deploy striker Kyogo Furuhashi in a wide-right in the past few weeks, following injuries to Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest and Daizen Maeda, and is believed to be seeking to add depth to his forward positions before the end of the month.

The club have been linked with moves for Real Valladolid's Raul Moro and Hacken’s Zeidane Inoussa in the past week, however, according to a report from MailSport, the Scottish champions have now made an official bid for Aston Villa’s in-demand winger Louie Barry. Linked with RC Lens and Sunderland, Barry is in-demand after bagging 16 goals in 24 games on loan to Stockport County in the first-half of the campaign.

The report states that Celtic have launched an offer that would see Villa bank £5million up-front, with a further £5m in add-ons and a buy-back option for the 21-year-old included into the deal. Ligue 1 outfit Lens are also said to have made their first move for Barry, and have provided the EPL giants with £6m up front and a similar amount in add-ons.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to bolster his forward options. | Getty Images

Despite the big money bids for the player though, it is claimed that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has suggested offering the player a new contract in order to keep the youngster at Villa Park for the second-half of the campaign, though he is considering allowing the player to make another loan move at the end of the window. The player’s current contract won’t expire until the summer of 2027, but the Spanish boss is keen to renew his deal after being impressed by his progress.

That could see Celtic see turn their attention to highly-rated Spanish winger Raul Moro this month instead, with the 22-year-old rumoured to be available for a fee of around £8.5million. The winger, who can play on either side, has impressed in La Liga this year and has scored three goals in 15 league games for the club this year despite the relegation threatened team being just one point from the bottom of the table.

