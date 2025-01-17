Here are today’s top transfer headlines from the Scottish Premiership and beyond - including Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United and Hearts.

EPL icon makes Old Firm admission

Ex-Manchester United icon Jaap Stam has revealed he twice turned down moves to Scotland during his successful playing career, but would love make up for lost time by joining Celtic or Rangers in a coaching role in the future. The former Dutch international was rated as one of the world’s best centre-backs during his trophy-laden playing career, playing for the likes of the Lazio, Ajax and AC Milan. Had things turned out differently though, he could had turned out for one of Celtic or Rangers.

“When I was working with Dick Advocaat at PSV he tried to bring me to Rangers,” Stam told Boylesports: “Unfortunately for him Manchester United came in for me the same summer. I’ve always followed Scottish football and when I played for Willem II I had the chance to join Celtic. I had an opportunity but I wanted to stay in Holland and keep learning. But both Celtic and Rangers are great clubs and everyone recognises their grounds, everyone is always thinking about football over there. One day I’d love to manage in Scotland, maybe for Rangers or Celtic or for another club. It would be amazing for me because the fans are so passionate about the game and I love that.”

Jaap Stam at Ibrox during his time as manager of Feyenoord. | SNS Group

Hearts triple transfer update

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley continues to be active in the transfer window following the arrival of Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart last week. According to reports, the Tynecastle outfit are edging closer to the signing of Austrian defender Michael Steinwender from IFK Varnamo in Sweden, while it was also claimed earlier this week that they were in talks over a deal for winger Islam Chesnokov. Ahead of the weekend cup tie with Brechin City, Critchley addressed the speculation surrounding both players.

“I’m not going to confirm any names,” admitted the Hearts boss. “He’s (Steinwender) someone we know. He’s someone that we’re interested in. I’m not going to mention his name because that would be wrong. But until we get further down the line, I won’t speak about that until I can.” On Chesnokov, he added: “No, that’s not close. We get linked with numerous players during January. A lot of speculation, a lot of rumours. We’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes. We’re speaking about a lot of players. There’s certain areas of the pitch I think if we improved or had a slightly different profile of a player, it would help us. We’ve identified areas of the pitch that we’ve wanted or want to bring players in.”

Critchley also addressed the future of Cammy Devlin, following shock links to New York City and Portsmouth earlier in the week. “I can only repeat, Cam’s been fantastic for us. He’s been a top performer. I know he’s done really well here in his time here and you want to try and keep and retain your best players.”

Michael Steinwender has been linked with Hearts. | Youtube

Celtic deal ‘almost there’

Celtic left-back Alex Valle is set to see his loan deal at Celtic Park cut short, after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed the club will end his loan deal from Barcelona following Kieran Tierney’s rumoured return to the club from Arsenal. The 20-year-old Spaniard agreed a deal until the end of the season with the Scottish Champions in the summer, and has featured 18 times for the club in all competitions.

However, following the rumoured arrival of Scotland international Tierney, ‘doors have opened’ for a move that would allow Valle to move to Italian outfit Como. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Romano wrote: “Como are closing in on deal to sign Alex Valle from Barcelona with Celtic to terminate loan with Tierney close to joining. Como and Barça are set to seal on loan in the next days. Almost there.” Meanwhile, Celtic look to have missed out reported midfield target Mahamadou Diawara after insidefutbol.com claimed the player is close to securing a loan move to Le Havre for the remainder of the season.

Alex Valle looks set to depart Celtic. | Getty Images

Dundee United ‘confident’ key men will stay

Jim Goodwin is optimistic that key men Sam Dalby, Luca Stephenson and Jack Walton will remain at Tannadice until the end of the current campaign, and won’t be recalled by their parent clubs in January. The trio have been pivotal to Dundee United’s impressive return to the Scottish Premiership, but are all able to be recalled by their parent clubs this month, should they choose to do so.

“I’m confident of them all staying, to be honest,” said Goodwin. “We’ve got agreements that these players will stay for the season, but they obviously do have break clauses half-way. That’s just how contracts are set up. But we are having constant dialogue with Liverpool, Luton and Wrexham – and the players mentioned are all loving life at Dundee United, as is (Emmanuel) Adegboyega. I don’t suppose any of them are looking for a change this month. So, I think we’re in a strong position to hold on to all four of those players until the end of the season.”

On loan Liverpool man Luca Stephenson has been impressive for Dundee United this season. | SNS Group

Rangers have 21 y/o ‘on radar’ - but flop ‘free to leave’

Rangers are exploring a deal for former transfer target Kevin Mantilla, according to a report from Argentine outlet 351deporte. The 21-year-old has been linked with Liverpool in the last 12 months and was a reported target of ex-manager Michael Beale during his tenure at the club. Despite strong links to Ibrox, Mantilla opted to swap Colombian side Santa Fe for Talleres in Argentina that summer, though his new side are said to be ‘ready to listen to offers’ for the player at the right price just 18 months on from signing him. While head coach Phillipe Clement was able to welcome back both James Tavernier and Leon Balogun in the 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday, he is still without defenders John Souttar, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo and is aiming to strengthen his rear-guard this month.

