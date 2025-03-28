Celtic will look to bounce back from their first home league defeat of the season as they welcome Hearts to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

Previously unbeaten at Parkhead this season, Brendan Rodgers’ side found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-2 defeat to rivals Rangers before the international break, but need just 11 more points from their final eight games to mathematically confirm themselves as champions for a fourth successive season.

It will be no easy task though, with Celtic potentially missing six first team stars for the game, while Hearts will head to Glasgow in a good run of form, having lost just two of their last 14 games in all competitions.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

1 . Aidan Denholm - Hearts - OUT Still in his rehabilitation after a hamstring injury sustained on loan at Ross County earlier in the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Forrest - Celtic - AVAILABLE Back in training, the experienced winger has been edging closer to a return for the last fortnight and could come back into contention against Hearts. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jamie McCart - Hearts - AVAILABLE Missed the last two games with a leg injury, but has returned to training ahead of this weekend's game in Glasgow and is available, as per Neil Critchley. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Liam Scales - Celtic - OUT Ruled out of the club's last game against Rangers with a head injury, Scales was ruled out of the Republic of Ireland camp the following weekend. Brendan Rodgers updated fans on his fitness on Friday, saying: "Scales is training individually but because of his operation, he can't play until leading into the Kilmarnock game. Apart from that, the squad is in a good place." | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales