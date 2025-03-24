Goalkeeper picks up arm injury after defeat against Portugal

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will anxiously wait for updates on his goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after the veteran stopper was spotted with his arm in a sling after Denmark’s 5-2 defeat by Portugal in the Nations League.

Schmeichel saved an early penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and put in an impressive performance as the Danes valiantly lost out at the quarter-final stage to the Portuguese. After winning the first leg 1-0 in Copenhagen, Portugal prevailed 3-2 in 90 minutes before going on to win 5-2 after extra time (5-3 on aggregate).

Denmark are now in Scotland’s World Cup qualification group as a result, but of more immediate concern are reports coming out of the Danish press that claim that Schmeichel’s arm is in a sling following an injury he picked up at the Estadio Joao Alvalade.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel winces in pain during Denmark's match against Portugal. | AFP via Getty Images

Schmeichel hurt his arm in the latter stages of the match and Denmark’s head coach Brian Riemer revealed he would have taken the 38-year-old off, but did not have any further substitutes to use.

"It's 100 per cent certain,” said Reimer, “he was injured. But we didn't have any more substitutions left. We talked about whether we should take him out. He didn't want to go out himself, and as long as he can stand in goal, it's an advantage to be 11.

"But if we could have put a new goalkeeper in, it would have been in place. I haven't watched it all, but I think Schmeichel makes some fantastic saves, including a penalty. Overall I think he delivered a fine performance."

Rodgers will now seek updates on his goalkeeper ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match at home to Hearts. Schmeichel has become a key player for Celtic and if he is ruled out, then Finnish stopper Vini Sinisalo would come in.

Elsewhere, Adam Idah responded to his online critics in style to secure the Republic of Ireland’s place in Nations League B after rediscovering his love of football at Celtic.

The 24-year-old striker, an unused substitute in Plovdiv on Thursday, came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Sunday night’s 2-1 play-off second leg victory over Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium, celebrating by putting a finger to his lips as he wheeled away.

Portugal were too strong for Kasper Schmeichel and Co in Lisbon. | Getty Images

Idah, who has 14 goals to his name for the runaway Premiership leaders to date this season, revealed afterwards the gesture had been aimed at those responsible for abuse he has received on social media.

He said: “I saw a lot of stuff online, so it was just telling people to shut up, really. Obviously I was frustrated with the first game, but I came on today and did what I’ve been doing all season, so it was just to the people who were doubting me.”

Asked how difficult it was to read such comments, Idah, who revealed he has been targeted with racist online abuse during his time at Sky Bet Championship Norwich, replied: “Before when I was younger, it was hard. You probably get in your own head, you start doubting yourself. But I’ve got over it, I see it all the time and it’s exactly what I did tonight. That’s how you shush them, you let your feet do the talking.”

Idah, who made his senior international debut as a 19-year-old in September 2020, has started just once for his country under new boss Heimir Hallgrimsson with Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson, scorer of Ireland’s equaliser on the night as they completed a 4-2 aggregate victory, getting the nod in Dublin. However, he insisted the displeasure which fuelled his goal celebration was in no way aimed at the Icelander.

He said: “I respect the manager and the decision he made last week was his decision. I probably have had that so many times in football where I don’t play and get frustrated, but that’s the beauty of football. I didn’t play last week and I came on and scored today. It’s what you have to do.”

Adam Idah scored for Republic of Ireland against Bulgaria. | Getty Images

Champions League appearances and goals this season have helped to build Idah’s confidence following his initial loan move and then permanent switch from Carrow Road to Glasgow but he credits the influence of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in his development.

He said: “Ever since I’ve been at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers has been unbelievable for me. It was a fresh start, he made me love football again, he had a lot of faith in me and I’m sure you can see that on the pitch.