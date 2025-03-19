Three matches selected by broadcasters

Three Scottish Premiership fixtures have been rescheduled for live TV coverage, including a possible Celtic title clincher and a game that could see them win the league without kicking a ball.

Rangers's 3-2 victory at Celtic Park last weekend saw the gap at the top of the table reduced to 13 points and means the earliest date Brendan Rodgers' league leaders can win the championship without relying on results elsewhere has been delayed.

Celtic were initially pencilled in for a title celebration away to St Johnstone on Sunday, April 6 but they will now have to wait until the first match after the split to officially secure the trophy assuming both they and Rangers win all their matches before then.

Celtic could clinch the Scottish Premiership title on live TV - with or without playing. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, if Rangers were to lose either of their next two fixtures - away to Dundee and home to Hibs - it would open the door for Celtic to secure a fourth successive title against Kilmarnock at Parkhead in the final match before the split, providing they beat Hearts and St Johnstone in their next two matches.

With that in mind, Sky Sports have selected the visit of Derek McInnes' side for live TV coverage. The match still takes place on Saturday, April 12 but with kick-off time brought forward to 12.30pm.

Two further fixtures that same weekend have been moved to the Sunday to accommodate Sky Sports - including one match which could see Celtic crowned champions without kicking a ball.

If Celtic win their next three matches, then Rangers will have to avoid defeat at Aberdeen on Sunday, April 13 to prevent their Glasgow rivals from clinching the title with five games to spare.

The match at Pittodrie has been selected for Sky Sports coverage and will get underway at 12 noon with Celtic fans sure to be tuning in if the title is on the line.