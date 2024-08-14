Old Firm rivals back at loggerheads as agreement put on hold

The ticket impasse between Celtic and Rangers will continue into the new season following confirmation that there will be no visiting supporters at the next two Old Firm derbies.

The Glasgow rivals lock horns in the first William Hill Scottish Premiership clash of the season on Sunday, September 1, in a match that was supposed to mark the return of away fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four league fixtures last season were played in front of a home crowd only as a result of a ticket dispute dating back to the previous campaign when concerns were raised over the safety of visiting fans.

The SPFL stepped in to demand a solution and an agreement was reached between the clubs in March to grant five per cent of the tickets in their stadium to away spectators for derby matches from this season onwards.

However, that arrangement, which was "subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park", has now been put on hold with Celtic informing Rangers on Wednesday that no tickets would be provided for away supporters for the September 1 clash.

According to reports, Celtic have based their decision on concerns over the situation at Ibrox Stadium, which is currently out of use due to a delay in redevelopment work, which has forced Rangers to move to Hampden.

Celtic are said to have spent a six-figure sum preparing for Rangers' visit where the intention was to accommodate 2,500 away spectators. However, it is claimed that Celtic failed to receive sufficient assurances from Rangers that Ibrox will be ready in time to host away fans for the return match on January 2.

Rangers insisted that they had been "taking all steps" to ensure they could host Celtic supporters for the New Year clash but will no longer make away tickets available.

"Rangers was today informed that Celtic will make no allocation for away fans for the September Old Firm game," a club statement read. "The allocation to be implemented by both clubs was clear and Rangers was taking all steps towards fulfilling that agreement.