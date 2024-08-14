Celtic confirm Adam Idah signing - contract length, record fee, player’s first words, Brendan Rodgers delight

Irish international returns on permanent transfer

Celtic have confirmed the signing of striker Adam Idah from Norwich City in a deal that could eventually break the club record transfer fee.

The 23-year-old has returned to Parkhead on a permanent transfer following a successful loan spell last season, where he scored nine goals in 19 appearances including the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

The Republic of Ireland international has penned a five-year contract with Celtic reported to be paying an initial £8.5million up front, plus a potential £1millions in add-ons that would take the total fee beyond the record £9million paid to sign Odsonne Edouard from PSG in 2018.

Irish international striker Adam Idah signs for Celtic on a five-year deal from Norwich City. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Idah’s arrival brings an end to a lengthy transfer saga with negotiations dragging across several weeks as the clubs haggled over the asking price. The Scottish champions had an initial £4million bid turned down last month before the clubs resumed talks last week.

“I think everyone knew where I wanted to be,” a delighted Idah told Celtic TV. “It’s amazing for me and I’m delighted to be back.

“Within the first couple of days of being here when I came on loan first time, I wanted to play for Celtic. It was amazing to get all of those goals and to be in with the boys and to see these amazing fans week in, week out was unbelievable.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it and I’m just so happy to be back. I always wanted to play for Celtic and obviously last season was amazing. To come here now and be fully a part of the team and a part of this club is amazing to me.

“Everyone back home, all my family and friends, they all wanted me to come back to Celtic, myself included, so it’s massive and I’m just so happy to be here."

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers made no secret of his desire bring Idah back to Glasgow and expressed gratitude that the deal finally got over the line.

“We are delighted to welcome Adam back to Celtic on a permanent basis and we are so pleased that he has agreed this new five-year contract with the club,” Rodgers said. “The club has done brilliantly to secure this long-term deal. We are investing in a player of real quality who will be crucial for us over the next few years.

“He is a player who already has given us so much, performing fantastically for us on loan and really delivering for the club and our fans last season. He played a pivotal role in our success last year and I know he can be hugely important for us again. Adam has fantastic attributes and he is a dynamic, hungry, committed player who can make a real difference.