The international defender has ‘high’ price tag on his head with interest in his services intensifying.

Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea could see his protracted move to the English Premier League scuppered this summer with Burnley reportedly demanding a ‘significant fee’ from interested parties.

The central-defender was a target of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers earlier in the window, though the high asking price is thought to have resulted in the club cooling their interest in the 25-year-old in recent weeks. The defender started and scored in Burnley’s 4-1 opening day win over Luton Town, but was reported to be closing in on a move to English Premier League side Brentford earlier this week.

However, despite claims yesterday that the deal was nearing competition, Thomas Frank’s side are still yet to come to an agreement on the fee Brentford will pay for the player, with Sky Sports saying the clubs ‘remain apart’ on their valuation of O’Shea. It is thought Celtic’s interest was calmed after being quoted a fee of around £7million for the defender, however, the Clarets are now hoping to recoup even more, with reports saying they aim to make profit on the player and are demanding ‘a high fee’.

O’Shea joined Burnley last year following their promotion to the English top tier, linking up with then head coach Vincent Kompany in a £7million deal. While he was unable to stop the Clarets from slipping out of the EPL, he impressed across his 34 appearances and has thus been in demand this summer. While Celtic’s interest has quietened over the last fortnight, Brentford are believed to still be in discussions with Burnley over a move for the player, with the club seeing central defence as a ‘priority’ position.