Brendan Rodgers has say on Champions League stalemate

Brendan Rodgers felt Celtic missed an opportunity to end their seven-year wait for an away Champions League win following the goalless draw against Dinamo Zagreb.

Celtic dominated possession at the Maksimir Stadium but failed to create any clear cut chances against a Croatian side missing a number of first-team regulars. The result took Celtic on to nine points from their six Champions League fixtures with work still to do in their remaining two matches at home to Young Boys and away to Aston Villa to secure a place in the play-off round.

While frustrated over the failure to breach the home defence, Rodgers was delighted with a second successive clean sheet away from home after the goalless draw in Atalanta which followed the 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the competition.

"The positive is that we've come away again and we're defensively strong," tne Celtic boss told BBC Scotland. "I thought we lacked quality if I'm honest in the final third of the pitch. We progressed the game well enough. We got into some really good areas. The pitch was a litle bit tricky, but in terms of both teams, there wasn't anything in the final third. I think you can see that with the shots on goal we had.

Reo Hatate of Celtic is challenged by Lukas Kacavenda of GNK Dinamo | Getty Images

"That was the only downside of the game for us. We had a great energy and good commitment, and it looked like towards the end we could make that breakthrough. We had a great move where Arne [Engels] squares it and the defender makes a brilliant block. I thought we arrived into that area quite a lot, but we were a little loose with our pass or didn't make that moment count.

"We needed to do more, but we know that, and that's cool. We're honest as a group. We know there was an opportunity for us there, but you have to show that little bit more in those moments when you arrive in there. Too often in those moments it came away from us. But if you're in the Champions League, keep a clean sheet and take a point away from home and you're not very happy then that shows how far the team is progressing.”

Celtic were forced to withdraw defender Alistair Johnston at half-time due to injury but Rodgers suggested that the Canadian right-back could recover in time to feature in Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers at Hampden.

German referee Felix Zwayer gives a yellow card to Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Marko Rog as Celtic's Alistair Johnston lies on the pitch | AFP via Getty Images

"I think it was his hip flexor, so nothing muscular which was good," the Celtic boss said. "He just felt a bit of pain and at half-time there was no need to risk that. He got through to half-time really well. All going well that will settle down in the next couple of days."

Auston Trusty claimed Celtic could have left with three points but remains confident of reaching the knockout stages. The 26-year-old USA defender, who signed from Sheffield United in the summer, told TNT Sports: “We’ll take the point, but we came in for three points. I think we’re going to be pretty upset in the locker room.

“But to still get a point away from home, it’s still good, but I think we should have got three. We were aiming to win, of course, and it didn’t end up falling our way. And I think we can take advantage of set-pieces a little bit more. I think we had 10 set-pieces. So an opportunity for us to get three points, but we got one point.

