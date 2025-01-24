Unheralded Japanese became a fans’ favourite

The best since Henrik Larsson? That is the accolade being bestowed upon Kyogo Furuhashi by many Celtic supporters as he prepares to take his leave from the club and, given how they still feel about the Swede, then there can be no higher praise.

More time will need to pass before Furuhashi’s contribution over three-and-a-half years can be more dispassionately measured but the flood of emotions that emerged at news of his pending exit – deep affection, admiration, grief, even a sense of loss – spoke to the bond that has formed between player and fanbase.

Larsson was – and remains - a Celtic icon and Furuhashi undoubtedly belongs in the same category. Both can be considered masters of their craft, prolific plunderers of goals whose beautiful savagery wreaked joyful havoc on goalkeepers and defences. Larsson marked goals with his patented tongue out, arms out celebration. Furuhashi turned 30 this week but is yet to lose the almost child-like giddiness with which he enjoys every goal, a smile never far from his face.

At least the Celtic fans had plenty of time to steel themselves for Larsson’s exit who worked a year’s notice and then signed off with a testimonial in front of 67,000 heartbroken supporters to round off seven years of stellar service. In contrast, Furuhashi is slipping quietly into the night, giving those fans who have grown to adore this quirky Japanese character who picks up pitchside litter and consoles injured opponents no chance to say a proper farewell.

It was a cruel twist that there were barely minutes between Kyogo helping Celtic reach the knock-out phase of the Champions League and word emerging that he would soon be leaving for a fresh challenge in France, a development that removed a significant sheen from those European celebrations.

Again, there is a divergence from Larsson who left Celtic for one of the most storied clubs in the world in Barcelona, helping them win the Champions League two years later. That Furuhashi is moving on for Rennes, 14th in Ligue 1 and with no significant pedigree to speak of, will sting Celtic pride, although it is an opportunity to play in one of the major European leagues, rather than the club itself, that has proven to be the primary motivation behind the move.

Still, the furtive nature of his exit and his underwhelming next destination ought to not detract from a lasting legacy that includes 85 goals and eight major honours. “Kyogo has been an absolutely brilliant player for this club,” said manager Brendan Rodgers. “I will look back and have a great memory of his time here at Celtic, as will the supporters.

“He's achieved so much. But this opportunity at this time in his career to go to one of the top five leagues was something that was maybe too good for him to turn down.

“He's loved everything about being here. But players' careers are short. As much as we want to convince them to stay here, the minute they want to move then we have to do the best for the club.”

It was Ange Postecoglou who brought a previously unheralded Furuhashi to Celtic in July 2021 during a rare dark period for the club following the failed mission to land 10-in-a-row. Kyogo, though, would lead the resurgence.

Adjusting to the unflinching robustness of the Scottish league can often make for a difficult transition but this fleet-footed forward, a constant whirr of movement in and around the penalty box, settled quickly. A first hat-trick soon arrived, and then a maiden trophy, Furuhashi scoring twice to seal a League Cup triumph.

A first goal against Rangers in January 2023 would prove to be the first of eight derby strikes while, with Rodgers having replaced Postecoglou in the dug-out, there was a belated breakthrough in the Champions League later that same year. Furuhashi moves on with nothing left to prove.

“When I arrived here, Kyogo hadn't scored a goal in the Champions League,” reminded Rodgers. “When he first came in, he was adapting to the game and did exceptionally well for Ange. Then he continued with that work and now he leaves as a player that has shown he can play at the very highest level.”

Rodgers insisted this wasn’t a transfer led by commercial imperatives but taking in £10m for a player now on the wrong side of 30 while bringing Jota back from the same club looks like astute business.

Having been alerted several months ago to the possibility that Kyogo might look to move on this month, Celtic have had plenty of time to line up one or more replacements who should arrive in the coming week to provide competition for Adam Idah in attack.

“We certainly didn't plan to sell Kyogo and then be any weaker,” confirmed Rodgers. “Our idea is to be stronger coming out of January. There's still a way to go in the window. You can see things will happen in this last week or so.”

As one icon departs, another fans’ favourite is on the cusp of returning, with Rodgers finally getting the chance to work with Jota after a near miss in July 2023 when the player made the switch to Saudi Arabia just as Rodgers was getting his feet back under the Parkhead desk.

“He was one player that, when I was coming back, I was really, really looking forward to working with,” revealed the manager. “I'd seen him play for Celtic and the impact that he made in terms of creating goals, scoring goals, and that connection with the supporters. And then when I had only just arrived he was gone.