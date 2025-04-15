Celtic transfer news: £10m-rated ace compared to Swiss icon linked as EPL hopefuls emerge as rivals

Celtic are reported to be eyeing up a transfer move for the highly-rated winger.

Celtic could find themselves embroiled in a transfer tug of war if they want to land highly-rated Stoke City winger Million Manhoef this summer after two new clubs emerged as contenders for his signature.

The Scottish champions were heavily linked to the 23-year-old over the weekend, with Brendan Rodgers said to be keen on the Potters star. Manhoef, who joined the club from Vitesse Arnhem in a deal with £3million just last February, has shone this season despite playing under three different managers, scoring four goals and assisting a five more in the EFL Championship this term.

However, with Mark Robins’ side involved in a battle to avoid relegation from the second tier for much of this season, reports claim the club are bracing themselves for interest in a number of their key players in pre-season, with Manhoef thought to have plenty of admirers after his impressive season at the bet365 Stadium.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his squad in the summer. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Previously compared to ex-Stoke favourite and Switzerland icon Xherdan Shaqiri, it was claimed at the weekend that the Beemster-born player is on Celtic’s transfer wishlist, with head coach Rodgers looking to ‘freshen up’ the squad next season. The Dutch under-21 international believed to be valued at around the £10million mark.

"You cannot be at a club for a long period of time with the same group of players,” said Rodgers last Friday. "At this moment, it will be about improving the squad. I think change is needed. I think that's the point. I think that freshness and that new energy coming into your squad alleviates any of that. We always want to improve the team, improve the hunger in the team, that's always key because one of the ways to succeed and guard against what I've been talking about, is you need the freshness. It's either that or the manager goes."

Previously targeted by Rangers before his move to Stoke, the pacey Dutchman would add to Celtic’s already strong options in the wide areas, though the expected departure of Honduran winger Luis Palma does open up a space for Manhoef, with the Celtic boss clearly keen to add to his squad next season.

Celtic competition from two clubs

Should the Hoops hierarchy opt to make a move for Manhoef when the transfer window re-opens though, they’ll face strong competition from two EFL Championship promotion contenders, after new report from The Star linked both Sheffield United and Burnley with an interest in the player. The Blades, who fell five points behind Burnley and Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion at the weekend, are said to “not be afraid to splash the cash when necessary” should they feel it is required.

Staying in the EFL Championship, ex-Celtic star David Turnbull has admitted Cardiff City’s performances this season have “not been good enough” after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Manhoef’s Stoke side left them clinging onto the second-tier status by a thread. The Scotland international moved to Wales last January, but has endured an underwhelming time in the capital, and could find himself in EFL League One next season.