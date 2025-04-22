Here are 13 of the best EPL and EFL players available as free agents in the summer. Cr: Getty Images.Here are 13 of the best EPL and EFL players available as free agents in the summer. Cr: Getty Images.
13 free agents Celtic, Rangers and Premiership rivals could sign in summer 2025 - 16-goal midfielder, 3 time EPL winner

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:45 BST

Here are 13 EPL and EFL players that Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish Premiership clubs could target for transfer when they become free agents this summer.

With the title race all but over, fans of Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish Premiership clubs already have one eye on the summer transfer window.

Set to re-open in June, fans will soon begin to draw up their own transfer wish lists as they look ahead to the 25/26 campaign. Will Celtic unearth another gem to replace Kyogo Furuhashi? Could the rumoured takeover at Rangers see them splash the cash this summer? And who are the best players available as a free agent?

As contracts across the country get set to expire, The Scotsman look at 13 of the top free agents available to clubs in the Scottish Premiership from the English Premier League (EPL) and the EFL Championship - including a sought after 16-goal midfielder...

Twice relegated with Southampton, the England international full-back could move on in the summer with his contract coming to an end. Could offer Celtic reliable back-up for Alistair Johnston, or even rival James Tavernier for the first team spot Rangers. Wages could be an issue, though.

1. Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

Twice relegated with Southampton, the England international full-back could move on in the summer with his contract coming to an end. Could offer Celtic reliable back-up for Alistair Johnston, or even rival James Tavernier for the first team spot Rangers. Wages could be an issue, though.

Has recently lost his place in the Scotland team to Craig Gordon and will want to win it back. With doubts over Jack Butland's long-term future at Rangers, could the Ibrox hierarchy turn to Gunn as their next number one? The recent sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup throws Gunn's Carrow Road future further into doubt, with reports stating there has been 'no contact' over an extension to his current deal.

2. Angus Gunn - Norwich City

Has recently lost his place in the Scotland team to Craig Gordon and will want to win it back. With doubts over Jack Butland's long-term future at Rangers, could the Ibrox hierarchy turn to Gunn as their next number one? The recent sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup throws Gunn's Carrow Road future further into doubt, with reports stating there has been 'no contact' over an extension to his current deal.

Has already played under Brendan Rodgers during his spell at Liverpool, and was linked to Celtic in January. Out of contract with West Ham this summer, he's still just 32 and has scored 73 top flight goals in his career.

3. Danny Ings - West Ham United

Has already played under Brendan Rodgers during his spell at Liverpool, and was linked to Celtic in January. Out of contract with West Ham this summer, he's still just 32 and has scored 73 top flight goals in his career.

The 23-year-old diminutive winger has plenty of pace and power, and looks like he could adapt well to the rigours of the Scottish Premiership. Has 12 goal contributions at Ewood Park this season, but is stalling on signing a new deal. Could Celtic or Rangers swoop in and steal him for free?

4. Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

The 23-year-old diminutive winger has plenty of pace and power, and looks like he could adapt well to the rigours of the Scottish Premiership. Has 12 goal contributions at Ewood Park this season, but is stalling on signing a new deal. Could Celtic or Rangers swoop in and steal him for free?

