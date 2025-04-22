Set to re-open in June, fans will soon begin to draw up their own transfer wish lists as they look ahead to the 25/26 campaign. Will Celtic unearth another gem to replace Kyogo Furuhashi? Could the rumoured takeover at Rangers see them splash the cash this summer? And who are the best players available as a free agent?
As contracts across the country get set to expire, The Scotsman look at 13 of the top free agents available to clubs in the Scottish Premiership from the English Premier League (EPL) and the EFL Championship - including a sought after 16-goal midfielder...
1. Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton
Twice relegated with Southampton, the England international full-back could move on in the summer with his contract coming to an end. Could offer Celtic reliable back-up for Alistair Johnston, or even rival James Tavernier for the first team spot Rangers. Wages could be an issue, though. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Angus Gunn - Norwich City
Has recently lost his place in the Scotland team to Craig Gordon and will want to win it back. With doubts over Jack Butland's long-term future at Rangers, could the Ibrox hierarchy turn to Gunn as their next number one? The recent sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup throws Gunn's Carrow Road future further into doubt, with reports stating there has been 'no contact' over an extension to his current deal. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Danny Ings - West Ham United
Has already played under Brendan Rodgers during his spell at Liverpool, and was linked to Celtic in January. Out of contract with West Ham this summer, he's still just 32 and has scored 73 top flight goals in his career. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers
The 23-year-old diminutive winger has plenty of pace and power, and looks like he could adapt well to the rigours of the Scottish Premiership. Has 12 goal contributions at Ewood Park this season, but is stalling on signing a new deal. Could Celtic or Rangers swoop in and steal him for free? | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd