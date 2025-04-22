2 . Angus Gunn - Norwich City

Has recently lost his place in the Scotland team to Craig Gordon and will want to win it back. With doubts over Jack Butland's long-term future at Rangers, could the Ibrox hierarchy turn to Gunn as their next number one? The recent sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup throws Gunn's Carrow Road future further into doubt, with reports stating there has been 'no contact' over an extension to his current deal. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images