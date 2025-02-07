Celtic transfer exit 'to come' as Euro outfit 'get positive answers' following January links

The Celtic stalwart will leave the club this summer, according to reports.

Long-serving Celtic defender Greg Taylor is set to depart the club this summer after agreeing a pre-contract with Champions League outfit Dinamo Zagreb, according to reports in Croatia.

The 27-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Celtic Park, and had been linked with both Dinamo Zagreb and Hull City in the January transfer window, despite Brendan Rodgers’ insistence that he wanted to agree a new contract with the Scotland international that would take him into a seventh season with the champions.

“He is a brilliant servant,” said Rodgers in January. “I hope he can continue to be that throughout my time here and beyond. You see from his performance level that his concentration and his commitment to the team and to the club is always there. There is always a little backdrop for every player and manager, but he copes with it really, really well and you see that in how consistent he is in his performances.”

However, with ex-Celtic favourite Kieran Tierney set to re-join the club in the summer on a pre-contract agreement of his own, it appears Taylor has now opted for pastures new after six trophy-laden seasons at Celtic. A report from Croatian site sportnet.hr say that In Dinamo had been ‘waiting for positive answers from Scotland’ and that Taylor ‘will now arrive’ in the Hrvatska Nogometna Liga in the summer.

It is claimed that Blues head coach, and iconic Italian defender, Fabio Cannavaro will agree a deal for Feyenoord wing-back Luke Ivanušec this week on a loan deal until the end of the season in order to fill the role, while they wait for the arrival of Taylor who ‘will come in the summer’.