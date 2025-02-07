The former Celtic head coach is delighted the club has tied the teenager to a new deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the club could have the next Callum McGregor on their hands in the shape of highly-rated midfielder Kyle Ure.

The talented teenager saw current skipper McGregor reach his milestone 500th appearance at Celtic Park during the 6-0 thrashing of Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, and the ex-Hoops boss has urged the club to integrate the 19-year-old into the first team, believing he has the potential to become a future Celtic captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kyle has played really well in the UEFA Youth League,” said Lennon. “It’s great to see him signing an extension with Celtic, he is very highly thought of. There will no doubt be suitors looking on, but it’s great that he has pledged his future to the club because there are some great role models in the building including [Callum] McGregor who he can look up to.

“Everyone at Celtic is delighted to have him on board and now is the time to develop him into a first team player where he can really mature. I think the club can get the best out of him and with his leadership qualities, why can’t he even be a future captain.”

The 19-year-old committed his future to the champions until the summer of 2027 last week, and Lennon has praised the club’s work in tying him down to a new deal after seeing fellow talented young stars such as Rocco Vata and Daniel Kelly leave in the last 12 months.

Celtic's Kyle Ure playing for the club's B team earlier this season. Cr: SNS Group | SNS Group

“The sale of Vata could end up being a big blow for Celtic,” admitted Lennon. “He is a very talented player and has already scored some wonderful goals for Watford. The reason he left the club was probably because he felt his progress was blocked by the quality that Celtic have in their first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes it's always important to move on and get game time at that age and Vata is taking full advantage of that. Who knows where his career could go, but he's made a great start at this time at Watford.”

Speaking to Mikkel Rasmussen at casino-uden-rofus.co, Lennon also shared his thoughts on Brendan Rodgers’ work in the January transfer market, as he assessed the departure of fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi, and the deadline day arrival of Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace.

“Kyogo is a wonderful player,” he said. “Incredible domestically, and in Europe. He brought such a freshness to the Celtic attack. His movement was fantastic and he was a really good finisher for the club. If you look at what he contributed to the Celtic, he will be remembered very, very fondly by the support. I'm sure fans are sorry to see him go, but it was his time and he wanted to challenge himself elsewhere.