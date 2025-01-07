Brendan Rodgers wants in-demand Celtic player to outlast him at Parkhead

Manager wants dedicated full-back’s future to be resolved

Brendan Rodgers has expressed the hope that Greg Taylor outlasts him at Celtic as the left back prepares to return to the spotlight at Celtic Park against Dundee United this evening on his 200th appearance for the club.

Taylor endured a contrasting day of emotions on Sunday, where he played in the Celtic team that beat St Mirren 3-0 to widen the gap at the top over Rangers. But he also almost broke his nose in a clash while hearing songs sung in praise of Kieran Tierney, the left-back who is being linked with a return to replace him.

The soon to be out-of-contract Taylor is free to talk to other clubs as it stands but Rodgers is keen for the player to agree a new deal, despite what he described as “disrespect” towards the player from some sections of the Celtic fanbase.

Greg Taylor (centre) during a Celtic training session at the Lennoxtown. | SNS Group

“Greg is clear on where he is at,” stressed Rodgers. “For me he is a dedicated Celt. He has been someone who has been here for nearly six years. If he plays tomorrow that is 200 games as a Celtic player which is a lot of games.

“He is a brilliant servant and I hope he can continue to be that throughout my time here and beyond. You see from his performance level that his concentration and his commitment to the team and to the club is always there. There is always a little backdrop for every player and manager, but he copes with it really, really well and you see that in how consistent he is in his performances.”

The manager is keen for a swift resolution to contract negotiations that have been dragging on amid speculation linking Taylor with moves to England and abroad.

“You always want that ideally,” said Rodgers. “But I am sure Greg does as well. I think between the club, him and his representatives they will find a solution to it I am sure, either way.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Greg Taylor after the win over St Mirren. | SNS Group

“But in the meantime I am here to support him and his performance levels. As I said, he is absolutely fine with it all.”