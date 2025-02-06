Celtic vs Raith Rovers injury news: 5 out as trio primed for Celtic Park debut in Scottish Cup

Celtic will continue their quest for a memorable domestic treble when they host second-tier Raith Rovers this Saturday in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Celtic Park (kick off: 5.30pm).
Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the game on the back of a 6-0 demolition against Dundee on Wednesday night, where a brace from both Arne Engels and Daizen Maeda coupled with strikes from Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn helped them go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
With the first-leg of the Champions League last 16 playoff against Bayern Munich on the horizon though, the Celtic boss could look to tweak up his starting XI. Deadline day signing Jeffrey Schlupp is in line for a first start, while Rodgers could also opt to hand starts to fringe players Anthony Ralston and Johnny Kenny.
Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news: