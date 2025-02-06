Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could look to switch up his starting XI against Raith Rovers at the weekend. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could look to switch up his starting XI against Raith Rovers at the weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic vs Raith Rovers injury news: 5 out as trio primed for Celtic Park debut in Scottish Cup

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:37 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic will continue their quest for a memorable domestic treble when they host second-tier Raith Rovers this Saturday in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Celtic Park (kick off: 5.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the game on the back of a 6-0 demolition against Dundee on Wednesday night, where a brace from both Arne Engels and Daizen Maeda coupled with strikes from Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn helped them go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

With the first-leg of the Champions League last 16 playoff against Bayern Munich on the horizon though, the Celtic boss could look to tweak up his starting XI. Deadline day signing Jeffrey Schlupp is in line for a first start, while Rodgers could also opt to hand starts to fringe players Anthony Ralston and Johnny Kenny.

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Has been troubled by an ankle injury since December and continues to be ruled out for the visitors.

1. Jack Hamilton - Raith Rovers - OUT

Has been troubled by an ankle injury since December and continues to be ruled out for the visitors. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The St Johnstone goalkeeper has signed on loan until the end of the season, and could start the game at Celtic Park. He isn't cup tied after not featuring in the Perthshire side's squad against Motherwell in the last round.

2. Josh Rae - Raith Rovers - POTENTIAL DEBUT

The St Johnstone goalkeeper has signed on loan until the end of the season, and could start the game at Celtic Park. He isn't cup tied after not featuring in the Perthshire side's squad against Motherwell in the last round. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images : Getty

Photo Sales
Has been injured since the beginning of the season, and is thought to be closing in on a return. This weekend will come to soon, though.

3. Lewis Vaughan - Raith Rovers - OUT

Has been injured since the beginning of the season, and is thought to be closing in on a return. This weekend will come to soon, though. | SNS Group Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Crystal Palace loanee could be handed his first Celtic start after arriving on loan on deadline day.

4. Jeffrey Schlupp - FULL DEBUT

The Crystal Palace loanee could be handed his first Celtic start after arriving on loan on deadline day. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Raith RoversTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice