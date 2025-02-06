Celtic vs Raith Rovers injury news: 5 out as trio primed for Celtic Park debut in Scottish Cup

Celtic will continue their quest for a memorable domestic treble when they host second-tier Raith Rovers this Saturday in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Celtic Park (kick off: 5.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the game on the back of a 6-0 demolition against Dundee on Wednesday night, where a brace from both Arne Engels and Daizen Maeda coupled with strikes from Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn helped them go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

With the first-leg of the Champions League last 16 playoff against Bayern Munich on the horizon though, the Celtic boss could look to tweak up his starting XI. Deadline day signing Jeffrey Schlupp is in line for a first start, while Rodgers could also opt to hand starts to fringe players Anthony Ralston and Johnny Kenny.

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Jack Hamilton - Raith Rovers - OUT Has been troubled by an ankle injury since December and continues to be ruled out for the visitors. | Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Josh Rae - Raith Rovers - POTENTIAL DEBUT The St Johnstone goalkeeper has signed on loan until the end of the season, and could start the game at Celtic Park. He isn't cup tied after not featuring in the Perthshire side's squad against Motherwell in the last round. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images : Getty Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Vaughan - Raith Rovers - OUT Has been injured since the beginning of the season, and is thought to be closing in on a return. This weekend will come to soon, though. | SNS Group Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group Photo Sales