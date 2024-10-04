Celtic will hope to bury the ghost of their Dortmund disaster in midweek as they head north to face Ross County at Dingwall in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 12pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, when they were thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and will be hoping to move on quickly from their Signal Iduna nightmare.

However, their opponents Ross County will be hoping they can extend their three match unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership and be the first team to stop Celtic taking maximum points at the weekend.

Both sides enter number of injury worries though, with Brendan Rodgers potentially without several first-team stars for the game against Ross County. The Scotsman looks through both sides injury doubts ahead of the weekend game.

Josh Reid - Ross County The left-back has been ruled out of the Staggies squad since the defeat to Aberdeen in late August with injury and isn't expected be back until after the international break.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic The big American missed the midweek defeat at Dortmund and is out of the game at Dingwall.

Ricki Lamie - Ross County The summer signing has been out for a number of weeks and is closing in on a return. He's not expected to be back for Ross County this weekend, though.