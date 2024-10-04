Celtic have some injury worries ahead of Sunday's visit to Ross County. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic have some injury worries ahead of Sunday's visit to Ross County. Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic team news vs Ross County: Duo out injured as Rodgers sweats on fitness of key defender

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:46 GMT

Celtic head to Ross County this Sunday with a trio of key players doubtful.

Celtic will hope to bury the ghost of their Dortmund disaster in midweek as they head north to face Ross County at Dingwall in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 12pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, when they were thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and will be hoping to move on quickly from their Signal Iduna nightmare.

However, their opponents Ross County will be hoping they can extend their three match unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership and be the first team to stop Celtic taking maximum points at the weekend.

Both sides enter number of injury worries though, with Brendan Rodgers potentially without several first-team stars for the game against Ross County. The Scotsman looks through both sides injury doubts ahead of the weekend game.

The left-back has been ruled out of the Staggies squad since the defeat to Aberdeen in late August with injury and isn't expected be back until after the international break.

1. Josh Reid - Ross County

The left-back has been ruled out of the Staggies squad since the defeat to Aberdeen in late August with injury and isn't expected be back until after the international break.

The big American missed the midweek defeat at Dortmund and is out of the game at Dingwall.

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic

The big American missed the midweek defeat at Dortmund and is out of the game at Dingwall.

The summer signing has been out for a number of weeks and is closing in on a return. He's not expected to be back for Ross County this weekend, though.

3. Ricki Lamie - Ross County

The summer signing has been out for a number of weeks and is closing in on a return. He's not expected to be back for Ross County this weekend, though.

The ex-Redditch United player has been out with a muscle injury and isn't expected to return until mid-October at the earliest.

4. Max Sheaf - Ross County

The ex-Redditch United player has been out with a muscle injury and isn't expected to return until mid-October at the earliest.

