Celtic were taught a lesson in the Champions League as they lost 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund.

Celtic must quickly move on from their 7-1 thrashing in Dortmund last night claimed a former footballing great, as he urged them not to let the result derail their fantastic start to the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had entered the game at Signal Iduna Park in positive mood, having made a 100 per cent start to their 24/25 campaign, including a 5-1 thumping of Slovan Bratislava in their opening Champions League game a fortnight ago, but found themselves blown away by their Bundesliga counterparts.

Daizen Maeda had given Celtic some temporary joy when he cancelled out Emre Can’s seventh minute penalty, however, they quickly found themselves behind again and were powerless to resist a dominant Dortmund, who were four goals to the good at half-time due to a first-half hat-trick from Karim Adeyemi. Two goals from Serhou Guirassy either side of the break and a late Felix Nmecha effort added to the score line.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel - and father of current Celtic goalkeeper Kasper - has warned Rodgers’ side that they must move on quickly, as he made an emotional plea to his son following the loss.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was powerless to stop a dominant Borussia Dortmund side on Wednesday. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

“It really is difficult,” he reflected. “You always want the best for your children, no matter what circumstance they find themselves in. It was just one of those days that you can never, ever, explain. There was so many shots and so many of them went in - there could have been a little bit more. As Callum McGregor said to me earlier, it was just one of those days where you couldn't get close enough to it.”

The former Danish international, who now works as a TV pundit, was still able to share a joke with Dortmund’s hat-trick hero Adeyemi, saying: “I'll never forgive you for what you did to my boy today!”, before praising the forward’s sensational performance.

Schmeichel senior also revealed the advice he gave to his son after the game, as he opened up on their conversation following the humbling defeat. “I spoke to Kasper after the game,” admitted Schmeichel senior. “I said 'this was a bad day and the office and nothing more. You concede seven goals. I did this once in my life and you can come away from the game thinking you probably couldn't have done much about all seven, but I still conceded seven and my job is to stop the goals. Of course, you're going to look at it.