Defender unable to join up with his country

Celtic have been dealt another injury blow in the wake of the 7-1 thrashing at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side felt the absence of linchpin defender Cameron Carter-Vickers at Signal Iduna Park as the defence struggled to cope with the pace and power of the German attack.

Now another member of the Hoops' back four is giving cause for concern after being omitted from his country's latest international squad for injury reasons.

Alistair Johnston is an automatic pick for Canada having established himself as the nation's first-choice right-back with 49 caps to his name already by the age of 25.

However, head coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed that the Celtic player will not be joining up with Canada for the friendly against Panama in Toronto on October 16 due to a back injury.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston was forced off in the 86th minute of the 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Johnston looked in some discomfort as he was replaced by Anthony Ralston in the 86th minute of the defeat in Dortmund having also sat out the recent 5-2 cup victory over Falkirk with a similar back complaint.

Marsch explained: "Alistair Johnston and midfielder Ismael Kone are both rehabbing injuries. It's back and ankle injuries for them."

Left-back Greg Taylor was also replaced at half-time in Dortmund for the second match running with Rodgers admitting after the 6-0 win at St Johnstone that the Scotland international had felt tightness in his calf.