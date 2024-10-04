How much each SPFL club earned last season as record turnover and payments revealed
Football clubs in Scotland received their highest ever payments from the SPFL last season after the governing body posted a record £44.3million turnover in its latest annual accounts.
According to newly-published figures, the SPFL's annual turnover has increased by 6 per cent to £2.4 million from last year’s previous record high of £41.9 million. The increase has been primarily driven by the SPFL's new Sky Sports TV deal, as well as revenue growth from the the SPFL's other domestic and overseas broadcasting agreements.
The figures also reveal fee payments to clubs increased by £2 million to £33.7 million – another 6 per cent increase – with total group distributions to clubs totalling £37.9 million, up from last year’s £35.8 million.
This was in addition to the net gate receipts of £2.1 million distributed to the four clubs participating in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park.
Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “We’re really proud to announce record turnover and fee payments to our member clubs today as we continue to build on the strong income growth and commercial deals in recent years.
“Given the challenging market and economic conditions right now, these encouraging results reinforce the huge popularity of Scottish football, as well as the level of interest this generates with our broadcasters and our increasing roster of partners.
“In recent months, we’ve agreed a major new title sponsorship deal with William Hill, as well as a new TV contract with Premier Sports. The SPFL has just reported significantly higher attendances per capita than any other European league in a new UEFA report, and whilst we’ll never be complacent, these results give us a strong foundation upon which to further improve our performance.”
Murdoch MacLennan, SPFL chairman, added: “These latest annual results are testament to the hard work and talent of the SPFL’s member clubs and to the efforts of the dedicated team at the SPFL, which works tirelessly on their behalf.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to provide our members with the highest annual distributions in the history of Scottish league football and thank our members for their vigorous support.”
Based on the figures quoted and using the SPFL’s percentage calculations for distribution of prize money according to final league placing, here is how much each club earned across the four divisions last season:
William Hill Premiership
1st - Celtic £4.51m
2nd - Rangers £3.23m
3rd - Hearts £2.78m
4th - Kilmarnock £2.44m
5th - St Mirren £2.27m
6th - Dundee £2.10m
7th - Aberdeen £1.93m
8th - Hibs £1.85m
9th - Motherwell £1.77m
10th - St Johnstone £1.68m
11th - Ross County £1.60m
12th - Livingston £1.51m
William Hill Championship
1st - Dundee United £758k
2nd - Raith Rovers £640k
3rd - Partick Thistle £539k
4th - Airdrieonians £438k
5th - Morton £337k
6th - Dunfermline £303k
7th - Ayr United £286k
8th - Queen’s Park £269k
9th - Inverness CT £252k
10th - Arbroath £236k
William Hill League One
1st - Falkirk £168k
2nd - Hamilton Accies £145k
3rd - Alloa Athletic £118k
4th - Montrose £114k
5th - Cove Rangers £111k
6th - Kelty Hearts £108k
7th - Queen of the South £104k
8th - Annan Athletic £101k
9th - Stirling Albion £98k
10th - Edinburgh City £94k
William Hill League Two
1st - Stenhousemuir £91k
2nd - Peterhead £87k
3rd - Spartans £84k
4th - Dumbarton £81k
5th - East Fife £77k
6th - Forfar Athletic £74k
7th - Elgin City £71k
8th - Bonnyrigg Rose £67k
9th - Clyde £64k
10th - Stranraer £60k
