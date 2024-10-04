How much each SPFL club earned last season as record turnover and payments revealed

Full breakdown of prize money across four divisions

Football clubs in Scotland received their highest ever payments from the SPFL last season after the governing body posted a record £44.3million turnover in its latest annual accounts.

According to newly-published figures, the SPFL's annual turnover has increased by 6 per cent to £2.4 million from last year’s previous record high of £41.9 million. The increase has been primarily driven by the SPFL's new Sky Sports TV deal, as well as revenue growth from the the SPFL's other domestic and overseas broadcasting agreements.

The figures also reveal fee payments to clubs increased by £2 million to £33.7 million – another 6 per cent increase – with total group distributions to clubs totalling £37.9 million, up from last year’s £35.8 million.

This was in addition to the net gate receipts of £2.1 million distributed to the four clubs participating in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park.

The SPFL has announced record figures in its latest annual accounts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “We’re really proud to announce record turnover and fee payments to our member clubs today as we continue to build on the strong income growth and commercial deals in recent years.

“Given the challenging market and economic conditions right now, these encouraging results reinforce the huge popularity of Scottish football, as well as the level of interest this generates with our broadcasters and our increasing roster of partners.

“In recent months, we’ve agreed a major new title sponsorship deal with William Hill, as well as a new TV contract with Premier Sports. The SPFL has just reported significantly higher attendances per capita than any other European league in a new UEFA report, and whilst we’ll never be complacent, these results give us a strong foundation upon which to further improve our performance.”

Murdoch MacLennan, SPFL chairman, added: “These latest annual results are testament to the hard work and talent of the SPFL’s member clubs and to the efforts of the dedicated team at the SPFL, which works tirelessly on their behalf.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to provide our members with the highest annual distributions in the history of Scottish league football and thank our members for their vigorous support.”

Based on the figures quoted and using the SPFL’s percentage calculations for distribution of prize money according to final league placing, here is how much each club earned across the four divisions last season:

William Hill Premiership

1st - Celtic £4.51m

2nd - Rangers £3.23m

3rd - Hearts £2.78m

4th - Kilmarnock £2.44m

5th - St Mirren £2.27m

6th - Dundee £2.10m

7th - Aberdeen £1.93m

8th - Hibs £1.85m

9th - Motherwell £1.77m

10th - St Johnstone £1.68m

11th - Ross County £1.60m

12th - Livingston £1.51m

William Hill Championship

1st - Dundee United £758k

2nd - Raith Rovers £640k

3rd - Partick Thistle £539k

4th - Airdrieonians £438k

5th - Morton £337k

6th - Dunfermline £303k

7th - Ayr United £286k

8th - Queen’s Park £269k

9th - Inverness CT £252k

10th - Arbroath £236k

William Hill League One

1st - Falkirk £168k

2nd - Hamilton Accies £145k

3rd - Alloa Athletic £118k

4th - Montrose £114k

5th - Cove Rangers £111k

6th - Kelty Hearts £108k

7th - Queen of the South £104k

8th - Annan Athletic £101k

9th - Stirling Albion £98k

10th - Edinburgh City £94k

William Hill League Two

1st - Stenhousemuir £91k

2nd - Peterhead £87k

3rd - Spartans £84k

4th - Dumbarton £81k

5th - East Fife £77k

6th - Forfar Athletic £74k

7th - Elgin City £71k

8th - Bonnyrigg Rose £67k

9th - Clyde £64k