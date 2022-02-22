Celtic news: Hellish conditions in Norway, defender finally departs, striker's Q&A, bizarre VAR call

Celtic will face a sold-out stadium when they take on Bodo/Glimt.

We’ll start with that Europa Conference League tie in the Arctic Circle, with Celtic travelling to Bodo aiming to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg at Celtic Park.

Weather and sold-out stadium

The conditions in Norway are going to be very challenging for Celtic. Winds of 45km per hour are forecast along with sleet showers and the threat of thunderstorms. Celtic have had to cancel their training session at the Aspmyra Stadion – decision that has been criticised by local media.

Moreover, Bodo/Glimt have sold all of their tickets for the match. Their small yet atmospheric home holds 5625 people, with approximately 400 Celtic fans expected to be in an attendance.

Bolingoli departs

Out-of-favour Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli has left the club for the rest of the season after agreeing a loan deal with FC Ufa of Russia.

The Belgian left-back has only played three times in the past two years and is firmly out of the picture at Celtic Park.

Giako’s love of Greek music

In a more light-hearted move, striker Giorgios Giakoumakis – fresh from his hat-trick against Dundee at the weekend – took over the Celtic main Twitter feed to do a Q&A.

He revealed why joined the club, his best friends at Celtic, the Greek musician he loves, who is the DJ in the dressingroom and much more.

VAR call

Finally, there has been much discussion about VAR following some contentious refereeing decisions.

A vote is imminent on its implementation in Scottish football, but there are suggestions of £100,000 per season are prohibitive to some clubs and that might put the brakes on its arrival.