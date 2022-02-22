A vote is planned in the coming months on the technology in the league, but there are concerns about the prohibitive nature of the costs.

The Daily Mail have reported that installing VAR could cost clubs approximately £100,000 per season due to the number of cameras required at each stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with controversial referring decisions such as those made during Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Dundee United at the weekend, calls have heightened for VAR to be fast-tracked into the top flight of Scottish football.

VAR is not yet in the cinch Scottish Premiership.

Long-standing Scottish broadcaster Jim White wants Celtic and Rangers to pay for the technology in full, claiming that if “they want it that badly, why don’t they just pay for it”. Both clubs have spoken recently about a desire to bring in VAR swiftly.

"The Old Firm will be paying the same as Ross County,” White said on his talkSPORT show.

“There is an argument, why don’t the Old Firm take care of the whole lot? Just to get it implemented if they wanted to get a better league.

“The move was packed particularly by the Old Firm, by Rangers and Celtic, who believe that Scottish football will be left behind by other leagues if it doesn’t keep up with the implementation of technology if they want it that badly, why don’t they just pay for it?”