Celtic outcast leaves club after months on the sidelines

Celtic outcast Boli Bolingoli has joined FC Ufa in Russia on loan until the end of the season.

By Mark Atkinson
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:40 pm

The 26-year-old joined Celtic from Rapid Vienna in the summer of 2019, but his career in the east end of Glasgow was effectively ended a year later when he broke coronavirus rules by making a secret trip to Spain.

Bolingoli has only played three times for Celtic in the past two seasons and spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

The Belgian left-back’s last involvement in the Celtic squad was as an unused sub on Boxing Day against St Johnstone, but he will now get the chance for regular first-team football after his switch to Russia.

Boli Bolingoli during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown. He has now moved on loan to FC Ufa.

A statement from FC Ufa read: "FC Ufa and Celtic have agreed to lease left winger Boli Bolingoli.

"The lease agreement is calculated until the end of the season."

