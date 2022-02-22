Celtic forced to switch Bodo/Glimt plans due to predicted 45km winds and sleet - decision criticised

Ange Postecoglou’s men travel to the Arctic Circle to play Norwegian champions trailing 3-1 from the first leg after a surprise defeat at Celtic Park last Thursday.

However, Celtic will not be able to train on Bodo/Glimt’s synthetic pitch at the Aspmyra Stadion due to the weather expected to hit the region.

Norwegian media outlet NRK is reporting that Celtic have decided to cancel their pre-match training session at the match venue and use alternative facilities. This is because winds of up to 45km, sleet showers and thunderstorms are anticipated on Wednesday evening.

Celtic take on Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday.

Roma did the same when they faced Bodo/Glimt earlier in the competition – and ended up losing 6-1.

The decision has surprised observers in Norway, with NRK correspondent Carl-Erik Torp questioning Celtic logic.

"It's a strange decision by Celtic,” wrote Torp. “They should have learned from Roma.

"I assume it is an assessment in relation to the sporting benefits of training under the weather conditions that have been forecast.

"But there is a huge difference in the surface at Celtic Park and Aspmyra. It does not get them acclimatised before the match itself.

"Bodo/Glimt have a good chance of going through. They have a good lead and they showed an impressive calm and security in the game against Celtic at home. They'll probably only get even more energy from a full Aspmyra."