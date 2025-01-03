Brendan Rodgers will be looking to make sure his Celtic side bounce back from defeat at Rangers. Cr: SNS Group.Brendan Rodgers will be looking to make sure his Celtic side bounce back from defeat at Rangers. Cr: SNS Group.
Brendan Rodgers will be looking to make sure his Celtic side bounce back from defeat at Rangers. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v St Mirren injury news: 4 out as Brendan Rodgers' side aims to bounce back from Rangers loss

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:45 GMT

Here is the early team news ahead of Celtic vs St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership ar Celtic Park.

Celtic will hope to return to winning ways this weekend when they welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this weekend (Kick-off at 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered their first domestic defeat of the campaign on Thursday as rivals Rangers ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Ibrox. Despite that defeat, Celtic remain 11 points clear at the top of the league as they welcome Stephen Robinson’s side to the east end of Glasgow on Sunday.

The Paisley outfit are aiming for a big response themselves after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock opened their new year, but head to Celtic nursing a couple of injuries. As for the hosts, Celtic have fresh injuries to report, which should allow Rodgers’ to ring the changes if he’s fit, following their defeat at Ibrox.

Here, The Scotsman bring you all the early team news ahead of the game at Celtic Park.

Hasn't played since November due to a hamstring injury. Is closing in on a first-team return, but the visit of Celtic Park is likely to come too soon.

1. Charles Dunne - St Mirren - OUT

The Norwegian has made three brief cameos from the bench this season, but has been ruled out over the last month with a calf problem.

2. Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT

Has been out for a number of weeks with injury, and will continue to be ruled out of the trip to Celtic Park. Closing in on a return though.

3. Conor McMenamin - St Mirren - OUT

Came off the bench in the second-half defeat to Kilmarnock, making an early return for injury. In a huge boost to St Mirren, the captain will be available from the start again Celtic.

4. Mark O'Hara - St Mirren - AVAILABLE

