Celtic v St Mirren injury news: 4 out as Brendan Rodgers' side aims to bounce back from Rangers loss

Celtic will hope to return to winning ways this weekend when they welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this weekend (Kick-off at 3pm).
Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered their first domestic defeat of the campaign on Thursday as rivals Rangers ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Ibrox. Despite that defeat, Celtic remain 11 points clear at the top of the league as they welcome Stephen Robinson’s side to the east end of Glasgow on Sunday.
The Paisley outfit are aiming for a big response themselves after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock opened their new year, but head to Celtic nursing a couple of injuries. As for the hosts, Celtic have fresh injuries to report, which should allow Rodgers’ to ring the changes if he’s fit, following their defeat at Ibrox.
Here, The Scotsman bring you all the early team news ahead of the game at Celtic Park.