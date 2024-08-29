Belgian reportedly on his way to Parkhead side

Celtic have reportedly agreed a club-record transfer fee to sign Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels.

The Scottish champions are said to have had an £11million offer accepted for the 20-year-old Belgium Under-21 international, who has made 55 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have left much of their transfer business late but signed their first new outfield player on Wednesday – left-back Alex Valle on loan from Barcelona – and are looking to bring in more new faces.

They have been linked with other midfield targets including Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, Dundee captain Luke McCowan, Switzerland Under-21 international Alvyn Sanches of Lausanne and Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty.

Celtic reportedly rejected an offer from a French club for Reo Hatate on Wednesday but Mikey Johnston looks set to move to West Brom following a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Rangers have been linked with a loan move for Albania midfielder Nedim Bajrami, who plays for Italian side Sassuolo.

The Ibrox club are still looking to offload players, with Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright potentially moving to the EFL amid interest from Blackburn and Birmingham respectively.

Ross County have signed 23-year-old Barnsley centre-back Kacper Lopata on loan until the end of the season.

The former Poland Under-21 international – described by manager Don Cowie as a “commanding presence” – has lived in England most of his life and came through the youth ranks at Brighton. He has also played for Southend and Port Vale.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin remains on the lookout for new players but gave little away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still working on things,” he said. “As long as the window is open and then after the window is closed we are still going to keep working to try to improve the team.”

Arne Engels. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is waiting for movement elsewhere before he can potentially add to his squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Kettlewell, who does not anticipate any late bids for 18-year-old midfielder Lennon Miller, said: “It’s a little bit slower than we probably hoped for. We will continue to work away to see if there’s anything we can do to try and help us and bring a different profile to our group.

“Whether we can do that or not is sometimes subject to things happening elsewhere. Sometimes we need pieces to move at other football clubs for things to change for us and at this time, there’s a little bit of a stalemate.

“I am happy with my group but we are always trying to ward against this period between now and January where you feel you as if you come up short with options.”

Hibernian head coach David Gray refused to discuss his club’s interest in Dundee midfielder McCowan but they remain on the hunt for players.

“While the window is still open we’re being as active as possible and making sure to do everything we possibly can,” he added. “If we can strengthen, we’ll try to. If not, I’m delighted with what we’ve done so far.