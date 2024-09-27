Here’s where you can watch the Women’s Champions League draw live - and who Celtic could face in the competition.

There will be plenty of eyes on the 24/25 Women’s Champions League draw this afternoon after Celtic became the first Scottish team to qualify for the competition since Glasgow City in 2020.

It was a memorable night at the Albert Barlett Stadium on Thursday, as head coach Elena Sadiku led her team to a 3-0 aggregate win over Ukrainian outfit FC Vorskla Poltava in the final qualifying round. Goals from Emma Lawton and Shannon McGregor early in the second-half clinched the victory.

Excitement in the Celtic fanbase will now reach fever pitch, with supporters now hopeful of catching a glimpse of the world’s biggest women’s football stars at their Airdrie home when the draw is made later today.

Want to know who Celtic could face, how to watch the draw and when it takes place? Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League draw 24/25:

Celtic's Caitlin Hayes will hope to help her side make more history in their maiden Women’s Champions League campaign Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Women’s Champions League pots 24/25

Pot 1: Barcelona, Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern München, Chelsea

Pot 2: VfL Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City

Pot 3: Juventus, SKN St. Pölten, AS Roma, FC Twente

Pot 4: Vålerenga, Celtic, Hammarby IF, Galatasaray A.Ş.

Who could Celtic face in the Women’s Champions League?

The 16 clubs involved are seeded into four draw pots of four teams, as above. The first stage of the draw will see all Pot 1 teams placed into a group each, where means Celtic could draw any of Barcelona, Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern München or Chelsea. That means superstars such as Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati or Ada Hegerberg could be due a visit to Airdrie, while Scotland internationals Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich) and Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) could also return.

Celtic will then be drawn against one side from Pot 2 and one from Pot 3.

Clubs from the same country will not be drawn in the same group, meaning it is not possible for Celtic to be drawn against Barcelona and Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal, Juventus and Roma or Bayern München and WfL Wolfsburg.

Women's Champions League schedule - when do Celtic Women play UWCL?

Group Stage MD1: 8–9 October 2024

Group Stage MD2: 16–17 October 2024

Group Stage MD3: 12–13 November 2024

Group Stage MD4: 20–21 November 2024

Group Stage MD5: 11–12 December 2024

Group Stage MD6: 17–18 December 2024

Quarter-finals First Legs: 18–19 March 2025

Quarter-finals Second Legs: 26–27 March 2025

Semi-finals First Legs: 19–20 April 2025

Semi-finals Second Legs: 26–27 April 2025

Final: May 25, 2025

The schedule of fixtures will be confirmed on Saturday 29 September.

Women’s Champions League draw - how to watch live

Set to take place in Nyon, Switzerland, the draw for the 24/25 UEFA Champions League will take place today (Friday 27 September 2024).

The draw will start at 12pm UK time and will be broadcast live on UEFA.com, with former Germany midfielder Fatmire Alushi the special guest for the draw. You can stream the draw live via this link.