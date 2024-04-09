Scotland Women return to their Hampden Park home tonight looking to pick up their first three Euro 2025 qualifying points as they host Slovakia in Glasgow.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side enter the game in poor form after Friday’s 0-0 draw against Serbia made it a full 16 months without a competitive win. However, they do enter tonight’s game as favourites as they look to navigate a path to next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

Placed in Group B2 of the new look qualifying format, Scotland have been pitted against Slovakia, Serbia and Israel but even at this early stage in proceedings, the game feels like a must win with pressure piling on their Spanish head coach.

Without a competitive win in 16 months, fan frustration has amplified on Martinez Losa though he insists he has “no concerns” over his side’s form and even suggested there’s an agenda against him.

“The reality is that we have played 17 games since the play-off defeat to the Republic of Ireland,” said Martinez Losa. “After the World Cup, we were in the position that we should have been, we beat Austria who have a higher ranking than us and then we played a second game against the Republic of Ireland and we lost.

“We lost five against a team second in the world and a team seventh in the world. That is two games and we had a game against Iceland, also who have a higher ranking than us and we were also competitive. That is why it is not a concern for me. You can ask the question as many times as you like but when we arrive to the Nations League nobody highlighted that we had a run of seven games unbeaten.

“I don’t know why, it just depends on the agendas that are there. Now it looks like this is the only question you want me to respond to.” Want to catch every minute of Scotland Women’s first Euro 2025 qualifying clash at Hampden? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women.

Scotland Women latest team news

The camp has once again been struck down by injuries after both Sandy MacIver and Leah Eddie joined the injured list. Goalkeeper Eartha Cummings and Celtic skipper Kelly Clark has been called up as replacements.

Christy Grimshaw had already pulled out of the squad last week and latterly confirmed via her social media earlier that she had torn her ACL while playing for club side AC Milan. Alongside Grimshaw, MacIver and Eddie, Scotland will be missing the following players this evening: Caroline Weir, Emma Watson, Hayley Lauder, Rachel McLauchlan, Kirsty Maclean, Martha Thomas and Kirsty Hanson.

Expected line-up: Gibson, Smith, Howard, Corsie, Docherty, Cuthbert, Kerr, Brown, Cornet, Emslie, Ross.

Scotland vs Slovakia tickets, how to get tickets for Scotland Women at Hampden

If you’re looking to make it to Hampden for the game this evening, tickets are still available here and are priced at £12 for adults, £6 for children under-16 and £6 for seniors 65+.

Scotland supporters club members are entitled to one free ticket per membership number.

How to watch Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women, TV details for Scotland Women

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday 9 April, 7.35pm

If you’re unable to make over to Mount Florida for the game, it will be broadcast live on BBC Alba and BBC iPlayer, with coverage beginning at 7.20pm.

Scotland squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Earth Cummings (Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Christie Harrison-Murray (Birmingham City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers)