Celtic given hands-off warning in winger pursuit, eight Rangers 'passengers', reports of bid for Celtic star 'false', Hibs eye former hero's brother - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson. Picture: Getty

Celtic given hands-off warning

Celtic have been told that Niclas Eliasson is not for sale. The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders have watched the Bristol City star in action as they look to sign a winger before the end of the transfer window. (Daily Record)

No bid for Edouard

Reports in France that Celtic rejected a bid from Monaco for star striker Odsonne Edouard are wide of the mark, according to the Daily Record. (Daily Record)

Gerrard blasts players

Steven Gerrard has admitted Rangers will be counted out of the title race if there is any repeat of their performance in losing to Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon. The Ibrox boss accused his team of carrying as many as eight ‘passengers’ against their relegation threatened opponents. (The Scotsman)

Stendel: Players buying in

Daniel Stendel believes the Hearts players have finally bought into his style of play after he claimed his first league victory since taking charge of the club seven weeks ago. (The Scotsman)

Hibs want McGinn

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Hibs are interested in defender Paul McGinn. The brother of former Hibs fans' favourite John McGinn was linked with a move to the Capital club ahead of the Buddies' goalless draw with Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

Cummings nets twice

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings scored a second-half double as League One Shrewsbury Town came back from two goals down to earn a money-spinning replay against Liverpool at Anfield. (The Scotsman)

Hibs eye Europe

Viewing it as a good point gained rather than two dropped, Hibernian’s Adam Jackson still believes that the Leith side can end the season challenging the likes of Motherwell and Aberdeen for a European slot. (The Scotsman)

Murray to Dundee

Hibs midfielder Fraser Murray is reportedly close to joining Dundee on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Evening Telegraph)

Johnson to leave

Dundee striker Danny Johnson is set to join Leyton Orient on a permanent deal. The move could free up Dundee to sign Hearts defender Christophe Berra and Celtic keeper Conor Hazard. (Daily Record)