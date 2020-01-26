Celtic eye Swedish ace, Rangers injury fear over key man, Championship sides want Hearts man, Celtic open talks with defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Hoops one of three teams keen on Swede

Celtic are weighing up a move for Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson but face competition from Lazio and Villarreal for the 24-year-old. Eliasson is out of contact this summer but the Robins have a further year's option on him. (Scotland on Sunday)

Lennon coy over Benkovic return

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon remained coy over a potential return for former loan star Filip Benkovic. The Hoops boss said: "I don’t know. I only worked with Filip for a short term, but I know he had a good impact here last season, so hopefully we’ll be looking to bring one or two in this week.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Championship duo eye Hearts man

Scottish Championship pair Dundee and Queen of the South are both keen on signing frozen-out Hearts centre-half Christophe Berra, according to reports. (Sunday Mail)

Gers injury fear over key man

Rangers could be without goalkeeper Allan McGregor for the clash with Hearts after the veteran No.1 was pictured clutching his ankle in training. Steven Gerrard is already without Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Greg Stewart and James Tavernier for the Tynecastle clash. (Sunday Mail)

Simunovic set for contract talks

Jozo Simunovic is poised to hold talks about his Celtic future, with his contract due to end this summer. The Hoops have the option of a 12-month extension on the Croatian centre-back. (The Sun)

Hibs kid scores on loan debut

Hibs starlet Jayden Fairley netted for Civil Service Strollers less than a day after joining the Lowland League side on loan. The 16-year-old came on as a sub and netted late on as Gary Jardine's side mounted a fightback against league-leaders Kelty Hearts. (Various)