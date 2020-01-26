Jason Cummings stuns Liverpool as former Hibs ace nets double to earn Shrewsbury FA Cup replay at Anfield

Striker struck twice in second half to keep Salop in the cup

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings scored a second-half double as League One Shrewsbury Town came back from two goals down to earn a money-spinning replay against Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side took a first-half lead through youngster Curtis Jones, and doubled their advantage shortly after the interval when Donald Love turned the ball past his 'keeper Max O'Leary.

But Cummings, a 60th minute replacement for Callum Lang, reduced the deficit from the penalty spot after Yasser Larouci was adjudged to have felled Josh Laurent in the area. The 24-year-old sent Liverpool 'keeper Adrian the wrong way and ten minutes later, levelled matters when he latched onto O'Leary's long ball, beat Dejan Lovren before planting the ball in the bottom left corner.

The Reds, who finished with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the pitch as Klopp sought to avoid a replay, will now host the Shrews at Anfield in a bid to determine the winner of the tie.

Speaking after the match, Cummings said: "I could've got a hat-trick but two goals is a dream come tru.e

"We'll take the replay at Anfield - it's what the FA Cup is all about.

"I'm delighted for the boys. We worked hard for it and deserved it. I knew I wouldn't start because my fitness isn't quite there, but I'm delighted I could make an impact."