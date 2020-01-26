Paul McGinn link with Hibs: St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin confirms enquiry from Hibees

Versatile defender was linked with Easter Road side ahead of St Mirren clash with Aberdeen







St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Hibs are interested in defender Paul McGinn.

The 29-year-old brother of former Hibs fans' favourite John McGinn was linked with a move to the Capital club ahead of the Buddies' goalless draw with Aberdeen at the Simple Digital Arena.

Speaking after the match, Goodwin said: "We’ll see what happens. Jack Ross likes Paul and they need a right-back after Jason Naismith did his cruciate. There has been a bit of interest and we’ll see what happens.

“We don’t want to lose any players as our squad is very light. There’s been an enquiry and the ball is in Paul’s court.

But we don’t want to lose anyone, especially someone as important as Paul has been to this club over the years. But we don’t want to keep a player that is unhappy. So we’ll see what comes of it.”

McGinn is in his second spell with the Saints, having spent the 2012/13 season with the club before spells at Dumbarton, Dundee, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. He signed on for a second stint in black and white after Ross had moved on to Sunderland.