Here's how we expect both Celtic and RB Leipzig to line-up at Celtic Park as the sides clash in the Champions League. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here's how we expect both Celtic and RB Leipzig to line-up at Celtic Park as the sides clash in the Champions League. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic expected XI vs RB Leipzig: Brendan Rodgers makes one change as Leipzig dealt injury blow - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 11:19 BST

Here's how we expect both Celtic and RB Leipzig to line-up at Celtic Park as the sides clash in the Champions League on Tuesday

Celtic will switch their attention back to the UEFA Champions League this week as they welcome high-flying Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to Glasgow on Tuesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side head into the fixture on the back of a blistering weekend win over Aberdeen, where a Daizen Maeda hat-trick, followed by goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn handed them a dominant 6-0 win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

As for visiting Bundesliga outfit Leipzig, they head to Scotland on the back of a surprise defeat to injury-plagued Borussia Dortmund at the weekend, where they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Signal Iduna despite Benjamin Sesko handing them the lead after 27 minutes.

Celtic have a full strength squad to choose from, with Rodgers able to welcome back injured trio Nicolas Kuhn, Callum McGregor and Adam Idah to the squad at the weekend. It is a different story for the visitors though, with Leipzig set to be without key players Castello Lukeba, David Rahm and Xavi Simons.

With options a plenty, Brendan Rodgers has plenty of options ahead of the game at Celtic Park. But how will they line-up on Tuesday evening?

The Scotsman predict the both the Celtic and Leipzig starting XI for their Champions League clash at Celtic Park.

Kept his first Champions League clean-sheet in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta, and will look to repeat the feat at Celtic Park on Tuesday night.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

Kept his first Champions League clean-sheet in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta, and will look to repeat the feat at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Hungarian number one kept a clean sheet against Scotland at Euro 2024, and will aim to keep Celtic at bay in the Champions League.

2. GK: Péter Gulácsi - RB Leipzig

The Hungarian number one kept a clean sheet against Scotland at Euro 2024, and will aim to keep Celtic at bay in the Champions League. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
In absolutely excellent form at the moment, Johnston will line-up at full-back for Celtic.

3. RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic

In absolutely excellent form at the moment, Johnston will line-up at full-back for Celtic. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Had a tough weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, where he was booked and taken off later in the game. He will be tasked with the job of keeping Daizen Maeda quiet at Celtic Park.

4. RB: Benjamin Henrichs - RB Leipzig

Had a tough weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, where he was booked and taken off later in the game. He will be tasked with the job of keeping Daizen Maeda quiet at Celtic Park. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RB LeipzigTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice