Celtic will switch their attention back to the UEFA Champions League this week as they welcome high-flying Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to Glasgow on Tuesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side head into the fixture on the back of a blistering weekend win over Aberdeen, where a Daizen Maeda hat-trick, followed by goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn handed them a dominant 6-0 win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

As for visiting Bundesliga outfit Leipzig, they head to Scotland on the back of a surprise defeat to injury-plagued Borussia Dortmund at the weekend, where they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Signal Iduna despite Benjamin Sesko handing them the lead after 27 minutes.

Celtic have a full strength squad to choose from, with Rodgers able to welcome back injured trio Nicolas Kuhn, Callum McGregor and Adam Idah to the squad at the weekend. It is a different story for the visitors though, with Leipzig set to be without key players Castello Lukeba, David Rahm and Xavi Simons.

With options a plenty, Brendan Rodgers has plenty of options ahead of the game at Celtic Park. But how will they line-up on Tuesday evening?

The Scotsman predict the both the Celtic and Leipzig starting XI for their Champions League clash at Celtic Park.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic Kept his first Champions League clean-sheet in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta, and will look to repeat the feat at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . GK: Péter Gulácsi - RB Leipzig The Hungarian number one kept a clean sheet against Scotland at Euro 2024, and will aim to keep Celtic at bay in the Champions League. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic In absolutely excellent form at the moment, Johnston will line-up at full-back for Celtic. | SNS Group Photo Sales