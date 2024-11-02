Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his side's 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen inn the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his side's 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen inn the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen player ratings and gallery: The energizer, pass master, big-game ace and plenty 4s

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 19:42 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 19:52 BST

Marks out of ten for Celtic and Aberdeen players at Hampden

An electric performance from Celtic saw them sail through to the final of the Premier Sports Cup as they demolished previously unbeaten Aberdeen 6-0 at Hampden Park.

Goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers (29), Kyogo Furuhashi (32) and Nicolas Kuhn (59) followed by a hat-trick from the irresistibly good Daizen Maeda (40, 48, 85) handed Celtic a dominant victory over their opponents.

Following an unexpected 15 delay to kick-off due to low visibility from pyrotechnics, it was Celtic who seized control of the match very early on and it was a performance that cemented their status as Scotland’s best, while Aberdeen now know the size of the challenge ahead of them if they aim to beat them this season.

This result ended manager Jimmy Thelin’s 16-game unbeaten start as Dons boss and they will look to regroup back on Premiership duty next weekend against Dundee.

Celtic, meanwhile, await Rangers or Motherwell in the final next month back at Hampden Park.

Here is how we rated each player out of ten for their display at Hampden Park:

Had literally nothing to do.

1. Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic) - 6

Had literally nothing to do. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Little he could do with the goals scored by Celtic.

2. Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen) - 5

Little he could do with the goals scored by Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Just keeps on performing to higher and higher levels. Kept Duk that quiet, he was forced off at half-time. The best full-back in Scotland at present.

3. Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - 8

Just keeps on performing to higher and higher levels. Kept Duk that quiet, he was forced off at half-time. The best full-back in Scotland at present. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Struggled hugely with Daizen Maeda's pace, who nipped in behind him unnoticed repeatedly.

4. Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) - 4

Struggled hugely with Daizen Maeda's pace, who nipped in behind him unnoticed repeatedly. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page