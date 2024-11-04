Hart lifted the lid on his three year stint in the east end of Glasgow.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says he was “blessed” to spend the final years of his career with the club as he lifted the lid on his transformative experience at Celtic Park.

The stopper rejuvenated his career after moving to Celtic in the summer of 2021, winning three back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups after signing for Ange Postecoglou on a free transfer.

Capped 75 times by England, the 37-year-old guarded the net for some of English football’s biggest clubs during his trophy-laden career, winning the English Premier League with Manchester City and featuring for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. However, after moving into punditry since his retirement from football at the end of last season, Hart revealed it was his time at Celtic under Postecoglou that was the most revolutionary period of his career.

“"I'll be honest, I feel so lucky that I played these last three years,” Hart said. “My last three managers in England - David Moyes, Sean Dyche, Jose Mourinho. All top, top managers in their own right who have done incredible things. But they're very much [about] hard work, dedication, learning what you need to do and going out and performing.

“Then I went and had three years with Celtic, two of them with Ange Postecoglou and one of them with Brendan Rodgers. Ange Postecoglou blew my mind, because he really opened me up.”

Speaking in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Chelsea as a guest pundit on BBC 5 Live, the former goalkeeper explained in fascinating detail how working under the Australian boss at Celtic not only developed his understanding of the modern game and made him a better player at Celtic, but a better pundit.

Hart continued: “I actually think I'd be sat here, having this conversation and not being able to understand [Enzo] Maresca and what his thought process is if I hadn't experienced what I did and, in terms of that specific detail, I always thought playing out from the back meant 'oh my God, does that mean I need to do Cryuff turns and pick passes?'.

“No, it doesn't. It means I need to stand on the ball, I need to make sure my centre-halves are either side of me, my six is showing and then, if the space is being created, I'm not playing out for the sake of playing out. I'm playing out to score. If that full press comes and I look up and all I see is the opposition players stood next to mine, I'm given that clarity in my mind, that it means there's a little dink ball into the striker's chest.