Here is the latest football news from the Scottish Premiership and beyond. Cr. Getty Images.

Here are some of the top headlines from around the world of football this Wednesday afternoon.

Ex-Dons ace to miss out on Euro 2024 spot?

Former Aberdeen loan star James Maddison could suffer Euro 2024 heartache this summer after several publications predicted the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder will be one of the seven players cut from England’s provisional European Championship squad.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a positive debut season under former Celtic boss Ange Postegoclou in North London but could miss out on Gareth Southgate’s final squad ahead of the tournament. One publication claims that while the Spurs star has produced solid performances, he is not viewed a first choice back-up in any position for England - and that could cost him his place at the Euros.

Former Rangers manager target set for huge EFL Championship job?

Dutch head coach and former Ibrox managerial target Pascal Jansen has strongly linked with the vacant position at EFL Championship giants Sunderland.

The Stadium of Light outfit have been without a head coach for over 100 days since the departure of ex-Gers boss Michael Beale, but are said to hold ‘serious interest’ in the highly-rated former AZ Alkmaar boss. Heavily linked to replace Beale at Rangers before the club hired Philippe Clement, Jansen enjoyed four successful years as boss of AZ and had close to a 60% win rate in the Eredivisie.

Scotland Euro 2024 defender released

Defender Scott McKenna has been released on a free transfer by Nottingham Forest after the club confirmed their retained list. The 27-year-old centre-back was named as part of Steve Clarke’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 last month and spent the first half of 2024 on loan to Danish side FC Copenhagen.

A £3 million signing in August 2020, McKenna was named Forest’s player of the season as they won promotion to the English top tier after beating Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship play-off final in 2022. However, the Scottish defender has now been deemed surplus to requirements by current boss Nuno Espírito Santo and will enter the summer as a free agent.

EPL giants to ‘listen to offers’ for former Celtic hero

Arsenal are welcoming bids for former Hoops title winner Kieran Tierney as they look to free up funds for new recruits. A fan favourite at the Emirates, Tierney spent last season on loan in Spain with Real Sociedad after falling down the pecking order under head coach Mikel Arteta.