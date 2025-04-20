An electric performance from Celtic saw them breeze through to the final of the Scottish Cup as they bulldozed St Johnstone 5-0 at Hampden Park.
Despite the game starting fairly even, a fine strike from Callum McGregor (34) opened the floodgates for the holders, with goals from Daizen Maeda (37, 45+1) and Adam Idah (45) blowing away St Johnstone before the half-time break.
Makenzie Kirk saw a stunning long-range drive ruled out early in the second-half for a foul in the build up as Simo Valakari’s side endured the grimmest of afternoons in Glasgow, before substitute Jota rubbed salt into wounds by slamming home Celtic’s fifth (67) in a game that was effectively dead by the time the second period had even began.
St Johnstone now return to Scottish Premiership action as they look to stave off a relegation to the second tier, but for Celtic, it’s full steam ahead in their quest for a domestic treble. They’ll face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup back at Hampden Park on Saturday 24 May.
Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in Celtic’s 5-0 win over St Johnstone at Hampden Park: