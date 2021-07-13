Bosun Lawal: Celtic 'agree deal' with highly-rated Watford youngster compared to Premier League star

Promising midfielder Bosun Lawal has agreed a three year contract with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, according to reports – and he’s been tipped for the top.

Ange Postecoglou (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
Watford’s Irish youth international becomes the Australian manager’s second signing and third recruit of the summer, following the pre-contract deal for Liam Shaw announced earlier this year and arrival of Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide.

It is the second time the Hoops have utilised the cross-border market in as many weeks and a fee of £120,000 training compensation will be necessary for the Hornets’ academy player of the year. Urhoghide will command a similar set fee under the UEFA rules.

Lawal, who has been compared to Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, is expected to finalise a deal to Glasgow on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Watford correspondent Adam Leventhal.

Watford legend Troy Deeney made the midfield comparison in May when Lawal was being crowned the club’s young player of the year. Deeney told the end of season award ceremony: “He’s got a little bit of Doucoure about him. He can go past somebody effortlessly and keep striding, he has that big long stride.

"There’s not many young players that catch your eye and you go, ‘he’s going to have a career’, but he certainly does that.”

The Vicarage Road club had attempted to retain the highly-rated 18-year-old with a one-year deal plus further extension option, but the Irishman has elected to move to the SPFL.

Celtic are currently on pre-season training camp in Wales, and complete their awaydays with a match against Bristol City on Wednesday before pre-season home games with West Ham and Preston North End.

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney of Watford has been impressed by Celtic's reported new signing (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
