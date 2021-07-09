Celtic confirm 2000 fans in Parkhead for Preston and Ange Postecoglou's first game in Glasgow

The supporters will be chosen by a ballot of season ticket holders who registered for the ‘My Celtic matchday application’ after government officials gave the green light for a limited attendance at new manager Ange Postecoglou’s first game at Celtic Park.

The crowd though, will be just 3.3 percent of the Parkhead stadium capacity – and those attending the match with Frankie McAvoy’s team will be ineligible for any future entry ballot to see the Hoops meet West Ham in a friendly seven days later.

Print at home tickets will be emailed to successful supporters including a designated seat, entry time and gate – and not necessarily in fans’ regular seats from seasons past either.

Parkhead will be just 3.3% full for the match with Preston North End (Photo by Ross Parker/ SNS Group)

The club added: “We are using this as our own preparatory event, under COVID-19 protocols, which will allow us to use and assess all areas of the stadium. Ticket allocation has been split among Season Ticket holders and Club contractual obligations."

The Lancashire side visit Glasgow on July 17 after the club’s training camp in Wales is complete.

So far Ange Postecoglou has faced Sheffield Wednesday and will meet Charlton Athletic in Newport on Saturday. The three-match schedule is completed by Bristol City next week before a return north.

The matches are preparation for Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers with Danish side FC Midtjylland on July 20 and 28.

Those unsuccessful in the ballot can watch the game via Celtic TV, free to season ticket holders via the ‘Pass to Paradise’.