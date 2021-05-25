Celtic to face West Ham and Preston in friendly games as pre-season plans in Wales are announced

Celtic Park will host Davie Moyes and Frankie McAvoy's teams (Photo by Andrew Milligan/Pool via Getty Images)

The sixth-placed Hammers headline the Hoops’ plans – despite a manger still not being confirmed in place at Parkhead.

Eddie Howe is still regarded as the front-runner for the post to replace Neil Lennon and is still widely expected to head the Celtic delegation to Wales for a nine-day camp that will incorporate three warm-up matches.

All will behind closed doors and only two opponents are known so far – Charlton Athletic and Bristol City.

The glamour tie with Moyes’ London Stadium side comes after the Champions League qualifier on July 20 or 21 which follows the Hoops’ return to Scotland to face Preston North End on July 17. The Lancashire club are now led by Scot Frankie McAvoy following Alex Neil’s departure earlier this year.

It is hoped supporters will be in attendance and the club added: “We are encouraged by the recent announcement of supporters being allowed entry at sporting events across Glasgow this summer, including at Hampden and on Glasgow Green.

“Celtic has been at the forefront of the effort to get supporters back with us and now as we move back to normality, we are preparing to welcome you home to Celtic Park.

“We will be doing all we can to achieve this as soon as possible and will update all our supporters on developments as we look ahead to the new season.”

The SPFL Premiership campaign is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of July 31 and August 1.