Celtic host Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 playoffs next week.

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry says his side are prepared for a ‘difficult’ battle with Celtic next week as the two clubs face off in the first-leg of the Champions League last 16 playoffs at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old German international will face the Scottish champions for the first time in his career when the sides clash next week at Celtic Park, and the ex-Arsenal man has said he and his teammates are excited by the challenge as they look to ensure they put themselves in a commanding position ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

“They’ll be two difficult games, but we’re excited,” said Gnabry, speaking to Bayern Munich’s official website. “Celtic have a good team. We’d hoped to finish in the top eight. Now we’re in the play-offs, have to accept that and are excited about the games. It’ll obviously be a very tough game. We didn’t get drawn against Manchester City in this round, who we’ve faced a lot in recent years. So it’s a new opponent for me, and personally, you always like new experiences as a player.

The first time the two sides have faced each other since a Javi Martinez header sealed a 2-1 Champions League group stage win, and ended Celtic hopes of reaching the Champions League's knockout stage in 2017, many of the players who featured in the last game will be part of the Bayern squad for next Tuesday’s game in Glasgow.

Joshua Kimmich celebrates a goal against Celtic at the Allianz Arena in the 2017 Champions League group stages. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

While the German giants are hoping to end Celtic’s run in the competition again, Gnabry already knows that the Celtic Park atmosphere will play a huge part after being warned about the intimidating Celtic Park atmosphere by club and international teammate Joshua Kimmich.

“I’ve spoken with Jo [Kimmich] who played there a few years ago,” said the Bayern forward. “He said it’s one of the best atmospheres he’s ever experienced. What you get from TV is that it’s a really vocal crowd.”

