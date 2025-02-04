As the clock ticked towards 11pm on transfer deadline day, Celtic’s search to replace star striker Kyogo Furuhashi hit a wall.

Linked with Danny Ings and Kelechi Iheanacho in the last week, head coach Brendan Rodgers has said he wanted Celtic to emerge from the transfer window with a squad that was stronger than the one he entered it with. While that is of course up for debate, it is hard to deny the inability to replace their former Japanese hitman before the window close leaves them looking a little short up top.

Adam Idah has shown he can step up in his absence, scoring three goals in his last two games, but his back-up options come in the form of inexperienced youngsters Daniel Cummings and Johnny Kenny, though many will attest Daizen Maeda can revert from a wide-left position to feature more centrally if required.

With free agents still very much an option for Rodgers, we decided to look at the best striking options to him, should he decide to take that route. It is slim pickings, but should injuries hit, it could be a case of needs must for the Northern Irish manager.

Here are 9 free agents strikers Celtic could target for transfer - and three alternative options already in their squad.

1 . Mariano Díaz The ex-Real Madrid striker is still without a club after leaving Sevilla in the summer. Still just 31, it's unlikely he would offer Celtic a loan-term option but has enough pedigree to make him a solid squad option on a short-term deal having bagged plenty of goals for Lyon earlier in his career. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Wissam Ben Yedder Despite being more of an experienced option at 34, he managed to score 20 goals for AS Monaco last season before being released in the summer, showcasing his scoring ability even late in his career. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lucas Joao Once one of the EFL Championships hottest striker, Lucas Joao has fallen from grace in the last couple of years. Recently released from Iran Pro League side Persepolis, he is admittedly not an exciting signing, but he could prove to be a shrewd short-term deal if Brendan Rodgers could get him back to the form that saw him score 45 goals in 119 appearances for Reading between the years of 2019 and 2023. Still just 31, he was released by Persepolis just last week, so is match-fit and ready to go. | Getty Images Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Photo Sales