The Celtic truth Brendan Rodgers won't quite admit as Dundee rout not without moments of concern

Three takeaways from Celtic’s six-goal demolition of Dundee

This is Celtic's to lose

Manager Brendan Rodgers did not quite say as much in his post-match press conference after a 6-0 evisceration of Dundee, but the Northern Irishman did admit that the team are in a very good position heading into the business end of the league season.

With 13 games remaining, Celtic are 13 points clear of nearest rivals Rangers and have a vastly superior goal difference - as Rodgers noted, as good as a point. Even without talismanic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who was sold to Rennes last month, they have more than enough in their locker to see out this title race.

It would take an epic collapse at this stage to let Rangers back in and this team certainly has the tools to keep swotting domestic opponents away. So many of their forward players are in excellent form, in particular wide players Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn, who have 18 and 17 goals respectively. Throw Adam Idah and Jota into the mix and that is a fearsome four.

Mentally Celtic need to stay laser-focused, that is clear. But this win was clear proof that right now they are clear top dogs in this country.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 over Dundee with teammates (L-R) Alistair Johnston, Jota, Arne Engels and Adam Idah. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Moments of concern

The only moments of worry against a sorry Dundee side for Celtic fans came when two of their key players appeared to pick up little knocks in the first half.

Jota was spotted rubbing his thigh within the first 20 minutes after challenging for a loose ball and then Adam Idah - the club's only recognised senior No 9 - came off at the interval holding his back but reemerged for the second half. Heaven forbid anything happens to Idah before Wednesday's clash against Bayern Munich, given that Maeda - who can play that role - is suspended.

Don't expect Idah to be kept in cold storage, though. "I think a lot of the strikers will tell you that they need games, they need the rhythm, they need the confidence, all those sorts of things," said Rodgers on Idah. "But you're going to take knocks here and there and you've got to expect it, especially when you are that type of striker. But no, I thought he was very good tonight."

Adam Idah and Jota both picked up knocks against Dundee but were able to continue. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Mr Motivator

Full credit to Celtic's pitchside announcer, who always gets Celtic Park going with an enthusiastic team announcement and his trademark "make some noise for the Bhoys" rallying cry before every game.

One player was given an extra special welcome ahead of the Dundee game. Jota's return had obviously caught his imagination, with the Portuguese being proclaimed gleefully as "João Pedro Neves Filipe" before Celtic's man on the mic did a replica celebration of the player, fist raised to the sky.