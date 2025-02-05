Kyogo who? Hooped Celtic behemoth runs riot as fan chant reminds Rangers of who is boss

6-0 win over Dundee continues title charge

This crushing 6-0 win for Celtic over Dundee carries extra significance because with 13 games left to play in the Premiership, the champions are 13 points clear of Rangers at the summit and in complete control of the title race.

This was Celtic's game in hand over the closest challengers and boy did they make it count against a Dundee team that three weeks ago almost defeated them at Dens Park. There was absolutely no hint of that 3-3 repeat draw in the east end of Glasgow.

Rangers managed to reel Celtic in last season before Brendan Rodgers rallied his troops to pull away once more. The truth this time around is that even without sold striker Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic will need to let their levels drop significantly if they are to relinquish their grip on the title. "Here we go, ten in a row," chanted the Green Bridge as Celtic gallivanted towards this victory. This was a statement from Rodgers' side.

Celtic's Arne Engels (C) celebrates scoring to make it 5-0 over Dundee with teammates Auston Trusty (L) and Nicolas Kuhn. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee wore the gait of a team that still looked haunted by last weekend's 6-0 defeat by Hearts. A year ago in February they came down to Celtic Park on a Wednesday and were 6-0 down at the interval before going on to lose 7-1. A youthful XI, notably without Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron in their midfield due to an Achilles injury, were once again vaporised by this hooped behemoth. No joy of six right now for manager Tony Docherty.

Sitting tenth in the table and only six points clear of bottom spot, attention quickly turns to Saturday's Scottish Cup match against Airdrieonians followed by a league clash with Aberdeen, both back at Dens Park. This is a team that quickly needs to get back on the horse. Two clean sheets all season against top-flight foes shows where the issue lies.

Celtic's now primary striker Adam Idah was not wrapped in cotton wool and started, as did Jota on his reappearance at Celtic Park after returning last week from Rennes. Bar Daizen Maeda, who is suspended, the line-up deployed by Rodgers here is likely to start the Champions League play-off against Bayern Munich in a week's time. They will miss Maeda, who scored twice here and is in the form of his life.

The game was pedestrian until the 15th minute when Arne Engels whipped in a corner. Both Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla and Celtic defender Auston Trusty fell to the floor in the penalty box. Referee Colin Steven originally gave a free-kick to the visitors but on the advice of VAR Alan Muir, he was invited to review the incident. Following a long confab at the monitor, Steven reversed the decision and pointed to the spot. Engels converted low to his left, goalkeeper Carson helpless despite guessing the right way.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores to make it 4-0 with a chip over Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

This was a big moment for Engels given that exactly two weeks earlier, he had missed from 12 yards in a must-win Champions League match against Young Boys. Captain McGregor made a point of handing him the ball after the award, a show of faith from the team's leader.

Celtic huffed and puffed for a second goal before the interval but took until two minutes of stoppage time before blowing the Dundee door down. In the one move, Carson did well to save from Idah and then Jota but third time lucky for Celtic as Idah lashed the ball home high from close range. It was a dull one for Dundee, who felt there was a foul on Sylla from McGregor in the build-up, and sparked their rapid demise.

Fears of another pasting for the boys in dark blue became a stark reality on 55 minutes when Jota's sumptuous cross from the left was headed home by Maeda. The Japanese then netted his 18th strike of the season with a beautiful clip over Carson from a fine Engels pass three minutes later and a now dishevelled Dundee were firmly in the red zone with more than half-an-hour to play.

A purring Celtic showed some clemency, removing McGregor and Jota from the scene. That wand-like right-foot of Engels was still present, though, and he whipped the ball in off the bar from range on 72 minutes to trump Maeda's earlier effort.

Idah was then replaced by Johnny Kenny - Celtic's only other bona-fide No 9 - and deadline-day signing Jeffrey Schlupp made his debut at left-back for Greg Taylor. But it was another sub, Nicolas Kuhn, who got in on the act with a curled effort past a helpless Carson on 81 minutes.